The Niagara Falls City Council took mere minutes Wednesday evening to approve, without amendments, Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed $103 million 2023 city budget.
The just over $103 million in expenses are balanced by revenue projections of a little over $95 million and a transfer of slightly more than $8 million in tribal revenue funds. The budget also contains roughly $18 million in capital spending for 2023.
“I’m grateful to the council for their confidence in the budget and their acceptance of it,” Restaino said Wednesday night.
When he first released the proposed spending plan, the mayor characterized it as “reasonable” and “efficient.”
The budget calls for a $694,852 increase in property tax revenue. That would be accomplished by an increase in property taxes of 41.7 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties.
The increase for non-homestead (business) properties would be 74.5 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. Neither increase exceeds the state property tax cap.
Taxes on a homestead property assessed at $100,000 would increase by $41.70. The increase on a similarly assessed business would be $74.50.
The budget projects revenue increases of $2.65 million in sales and HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) taxes in 2023. The city is expected to vastly exceed its sales and HRU tax projects for 2022.
The budget proposal also calls for a roughly $400,000 increase in revenue from the city’s parking operations. A rebound in tourism activity has seen parking revenues climb to almost pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
Restaino has said that the city is continuing to try to “drive down dependency on casino revenue.” However, the mayor said that remains a “long-term objective” and balancing the budget in 2023 will still require a transfer just over $8 million in so-called casino cash to the general fund.
The city is projecting a $200,000 increase in fuel costs in 2023 and a $600,000 increase in pension and medical insurance costs. The Falls will also takeover the $102,000 cost to keep operating the 311 non-emergency call center in 2023. The center was previously funded through a grant.
The budget will eliminate the tourism coordinator’s job in the Department of Economic Development, while adding a full time Animal Control officer to the Police Department and creating two new building and safety inspector slots.
The building and safety inspectors will not be code enforcement officers, but will provide what the mayor has called “quality of life enforcement.”
The proposed 2023 capital budget calls for investing $7 million on street paving and infrastructure in the area of Military Road and Cayuga Drive. Overdue heating and cooling improvements to city facilities and additional repairs to swimming pools are allocated for $3.5 million.
“I think our process of including the council (members) early in the year, and letting them sit-in on when the departments present their budget (proposals) has really given them a sense that the budget is tight and well maintained,” Restaino said.
Council Chair John Spanbauer, who will be leaving his seat in a few weeks, said the early inclusion of members in the budgeting process has paid dividends.
“I think the administration does a good job of scheduling meetings before hand to talk about issues,” Spanbauer said. “I don’t think there were any surprises (in the budget).”
