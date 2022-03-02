Falls council to host forum at library
Members of the Niagara Falls City Council will be hosting a Council in the Community forum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Niagara Falls Public Library – Main Branch, 1425 Main St. in the auditorium.
The forum allows members of the Niagara Falls community to discuss a wide variety of topics in a casual setting. Council members will present information on city operations and the budget that will be both educational and informative. Registration is not required and council members encourage community members to attend.
This will be the first Council in the Community forum for 2022. Council members plan on hosting forums on a quarterly basis.
