The Falls City Council, meeting in special session on Tuesday, approved reallocations of over half a million dollars in CARES Act grants to local non-profits.
However, the council delayed a requested $85,500 grant reallocation because the money would be used to off-set the salary of a council member working at the requesting not-for-profit organization.
Mayor Robert Restaino, who called the special session, asked to "pull" a request from Pinnacle Community Services that sough the reallocation from an original $198,049 grant to its Youth Street Outreach program. The council had approved the original grant for "porch improvements and other CARES-related improvements to Casey House and Passage House."
In a memo to council members, Restaino wrote that "the cost of the actual (improvement) work came in much lower than the quotes received at the time the grant was approved." The mayor said Pinnacle had asked to direct the remaining grant money to "cover the costs of the Youth Street Outreach program through September 2023 and other Covid-related costs."
Restaino told the council he needed "additional information" about the reallocation to make sure the use of the funds "to pay a public servant" would not violate CARES Act rules and subject the city to an audit of its CARES funding.
Council Member Donta Myles, who acknowledged that the CARES funding would support the program he works for, offered to "provide that information" to the mayor. Myles also said he understood that he could not vote on the reallocation because it would create a "conflict of interest."
"It would be a conflict for you to provide me the information for you," the mayor replied.
Myles was attending his first special meeting called by the mayor. He has previously declined to attend any special meetings because they do not provide an opportunity for members of the public to speak.
"My sole purpose (in attending the council meeting) was to advocate for homeless youth," Myles said. "My stance remains the same on these meetings, so I will abstain (from voting) on all these items."
Myles asked the mayor if the Pinnacle reallocation request would be placed on the agenda for the council's next regularly scheduled meeting on July 20. Restaino said he hoped to have the necessary information from Pinnacle by then.
The council approved a reallocation of grant funding for Cazenovia Recovery Systems, allowing the agency to establish a short term rental assistance program.
"It will allow Cazenovia Recovery to use to use its remaining grant in a manner that will aid low-and moderate-income individuals and families who are having financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic," the mayor told the council.
The council approved a reallocation of $135,000 from a grant to Catholic Charities, originally targeted to rapid rehousing programs. The funds will now be used for homeless prevention.
In other actions, the council OK'd a $100,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC). The funds will be sued for emergency building repairs.
Council members also approved a $288,000 contract to build a comfort station in Gill Creek Park. The project had long been championed by the late community activist Ron Anderluh.
