Falls council OKs communications policy

The Niagara Falls City Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday night that explicitly requires members of boards and commissions to seek approval from the mayor or the council before issuing statements on behalf of the city.
The resolution effectively codifies what had been an unwritten understanding that board and commission members can speak out on issues as individuals, but not as representatives of the city government.
The move follows the issuance of a press release by members of the city’s Human Rights Commission that was at odds with the Falls city government's official position on public attendance at a scheduled protest rally over racism and police brutality.
The resolution requires that all statements issued as city policy be approved, in advance, by both the mayor and the chair of the city council. The resolution was amended by council members William Kennedy and Kenny Tompkins to require that the council chair receive "majority consent" from the council before approving any statement.
Mayor Robert Restaino said the council resolution makes the city's policy on public statements "clear."
The council also unanimously approved the acceptance of a federal grant that will provide Cataract City cops with personal protective equipment necessary during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The $142,134 Coronavirus Response Initiative Grant comes to the Falls from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF).
In a letter to the council, Restaino noted that the grant will allow the Falls police department to purchase protective equipment including surgical masks, N95 makes and latex gloves. The mayor said the grant will also “cover overtime costs necessary to back fill employees due to illness from coronavirus.”
The federal funding follows an award to the city of $2.31 million through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program. That grant will allow the Falls to add eight police officers to its department’s ranks.
The department is currently dealing with up to 14 vacancies as a result of retirements and budget reductions. The federal funds for the officers will last for three years, after which the city will have to bear the cost of their employment.
Restaino said the COPS funding will provide critical help to Falls police.
“What this does is it takes some of the heat off of staffing for the officers,” Restaino said. “It’s about their health and safety. With more officers in place it’s less stress on the department.”
A total of $400 million in federal funds has been awarded to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation from COPS. Department of Justice officials said the money will allow the law enforcement agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement officers.
