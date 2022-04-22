The Falls City Council, meeting in a special session called by Mayor Robert Restaino, moved late Friday afternoon to begin patching potholes in the city and approved expenditures to buy new police vehicles and make much-needed repairs at fire houses.
The council also unanimously approved $3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for NFC Development Corp.'s Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Grant Program.
In addition to the funding for the Niagara Falls Police and Fire Departments, the council also allocated $3 million in ARP funds to the NFC Development Corp. for its Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Grant Program. Under the program, NFC will offer up to $50,000 grants to existing NewYork state-certified MWBE businesses located within the city and up to $25,000 for non-New York state-certified MWBE start-ups in the Falls.
In order to qualify as a MWBE, a business must be least 51% owned and controlled by women and/or minorities.
City Council Chair John Spanbauer hailed the MWBE program as an unprecedented opportunity for small businesses in the Falls.
The council voted to approve a $192,000 contract with Patch Management Inc. for a return of the so-called "Pothole Killer" apparatus to the city. The agreement calls for $100,000 in funding from the city's capital budget and $92,000 in spending from Tribal Revenue reserves.
Restaino told council members he expected pothole patching with the specialized truck to begin "sometime next month."
The council also OK'd the use of $340,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the purchase of 10 new vehicles for the Falls Police Department. The mayor's office estimated that the new police cars could be on the Cataract City streets "within the next few weeks."
“It is imperative that officers in the Niagara Falls Police Department have the tools they need to properly do their jobs,” Police Superintendent John Faso said. “That includes safe and operational vehicles. Now, officers can feel comfortable that the cars they’re working in are safe and working properly."
Council members also earmarked $44,000 in ARP funds to make improvements at the city's fire stations, The funding will provide for new new windows as well as heating and air conditioning units at the fire houses.
“Over the years, the condition of our fire stations has taken a back seat to other more pressing needs – such as new, safer equipment,” Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said. “For too long, because of a lack of funding, our firefighters have been forced to sleep, eat and essentially live in conditions that are substandard. Mayor Restaino has made the facilities where our fire fighters work a priority."
Restaino again thanked Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) for helping the city receive the ARP funding.
“This is a multi-million dollar federal investment supporting small businesses and public safety in the city of Niagara Falls,” Higgins said. “American Rescue Plan funding is directed to help communities come back stronger following the pandemic. This plan, put forth by Mayor Restaino and approved by the Council, makes lasting investments in police and fire equipment while providing opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses to grow and thrive.”
The projects and programs approved by the council are part of a larger plan presented by the mayor to allocate a total of $57.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the city.
“Police officers and firefighters in Niagara Falls are true examples of selfless community servants," Restaino said. "They regularly put their lives on the line in order to keep our families and neighbors safe. In return, it is our job, as government leaders, to ensure they are able to do their jobs as safely and efficiently as possible."
Council Member Donta Myles was not present at the meeting. He has declined to attend the special meetings, claiming they are not necessary and deny members of the public, unlike regular council meetings, an opportunity to speak.
The special meeting also drew criticism from the New York Coalition for Open Government.
In an email to the Gazette, Coalition President Paul Wolf asked, "When is the City Council going to take some action to address the fact that so many special meetings are being called where the public is being denied the opportunity to be heard?"
Asked after the council meeting if he had any comment on Wolf's communication, Restaino replied, "No."
For More Information:
For information on how to apply for MWBE Funding, go to the City of Niagara Falls’ website: https://niagarafallsusa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.