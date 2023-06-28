The excused absence of a member left the Niagara Falls City Council twisted into a knot Wednesday night.
With Council member Traci Bax unable to attend, the remaining four members found themselves deadlocked on every action item on their agenda, except for the appointment of commissioners of deeds and the designation of the City of Niagara Falls as the lead environmental agency on an operating permit application for a bitcoin mining facility.
The council failed to approve an adjustment to a contract for renovations to Sal Maglie Stadium and deadlocked on dueling resolutions that would have either delayed action on or, alternately, approved an operating permit for a Frontier Avenue bitcoin mine operator.
The dueling resolutions involved a high-energy use industry operating permit application from Northeast Data, which does business as BlockFusion, a cryptocurrency mining operator. BlockFusion is seeking the council’s approval of the first high-energy use operating permit since a major revision of the city’s zoning code imposed new overlay requirements for those operations.
The city Planning Board has already unanimously recommended that the council approve the permit. The board noted that the company’s 233-page application submission was “exhaustive” in outlining how the company would comply with the new zoning code restrictions.
Attorneys for BlockFusion have insisted that their application meets “all the qualifications” for a high-energy use operating permit. They have also said that their “voluminous submission” should be viewed “as a wish to comply with the new regulations.”
However, city planners have raised questions about a noise study that they say shows the facility is not in compliance.
Adam Walters, an attorney for BlockFusion, told the council members on Wednesday that the company has invested $35 million in its facility since opening in 2019. He also said that BlockFusion has plans for an expansion project.
But Walters said a failure by the council to approve a measure declaring no environmental concerns with the permit application, and the permit itself, could potentially “send the company into bankruptcy.”
“Every step of the way (BlockFusion) has been cooperative,” Walters said. “It has been a very difficult process.”
Council member Donta Myles (D) questioned why city planners wanted to hold up approval of the permit.
“All I see is a lot of red tape. We need to move out of the way,” Myles said. “Has BlockFusion really changed the quality of anyone’s life? We don’t act like we want business to grow.”
Council member Vincent Cauley (R), who sponsored the resolutions to give BlockFusion the go-ahead to operate, said the city is “imposing very arbitrary obligations.” Cauley says his employment outside the city council includes work in “energy noise mitigation.”
“It’s ridiculous we’re holding this because of (noise concerns),” Cauley said, waving a copy of a consultant’s report on noise from BlockFusion’s facility. “Everything points to allowing BlockFusion to operate.”
Council member Kenny Tompkins (I), who sponsored the resolution to hold up BlockFusion’s permit pending additional noise testing, said the council had spent more than a year revising the zoning code and should adhere to its requirements. Tompkins also said that the city’s outside counsel on zoning matters had recommended delaying issue of the permit.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Thomas DeBoy said he would “not provide any substantive advice (on the resolutions) in open session.” Council members declined DeBoy’s request that they go into an executive session.
“(BlockFusion) are following the ordinance. They want to bring their money. They’re doing it the right way,” Cauley said.
All three contested resolutions failed on tied votes of 2 to 2. Tompkins and council chair David Zajac (R) supported delaying the permit. Cauley and Myles were opposed.
The vote flipped on the two resolutions needed to allow BlockFusion to resume operations, with Cauley and Myles voting yes, and Tompkins and Zajac voting no.
After the meeting, council member Bax (R), reached by the Gazette, said she was out of town on business-related travel, and would have supported delaying BlockFusion’s permit.
“The positive (environmental) declaration provides a pathway forward for the company to pursue. Under this framework they can still apply for a variance (on the noise level requirement),” Bax said. “It also preserves the integrity of the (amended zoning code).”
Attorneys for BlockFusion left the meeting without further comment on the council’s actions.
Myles and Cauley also voted against paying a $7,645 cost overrun on the Sal Maglie Stadium improvements project. The additional cost stemmed from a request by the city Parks Department to modify some gate and fencing work.
The $1.45 million project is being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Myles said he opposed the project because ARPA funding was not “being used in marginalized communities.”
“Sal Maglie is rarely available to people who look like me,” Myles said. “When we ask, we usually get (to use) the parking lot.”
Myles said it was “time for us to be a little more of watchdogs.”
Caluey also expressed dissatisfaction with the explanations for the cost overruns. Tompkins and Zajac voted to pay the bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.