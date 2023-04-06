A Buffalo-based food and farming organization will continue to manage operations at the Niagara Falls City Market under an agreement approved by city council members this week.
By a 4-1 vote on Wednesday, city lawmakers agreed to extend a City Market management agreement with Field and Fork Network, Inc, a non-profit that oversaw activities at the market for the city in 2022. Councilman Vincent Cauley was the lone council member to vote against approval of the deal.
Under the one-year agreement, which runs through April 10, 2024, Field and Fork Network will provide various management services for the market, including vendor recruitment and management, enforcement of market rules and regulations, on-site tracking of purchases made the market with “Double Up Food Bucks” under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, coordination of staff and volunteers and market event planning and management.
Under the agreement, Field and Fork Network will be paid $25,000 by the city and will receive 80 percent of all vendor payments generated at the city market.
City officials have taken steps in recent years in an effort to build back interest in the market, which was once a prime destination for visitors along the Pine Avenue business district.
Last year, the city council, at the direction of Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration, voted to buy out former city market manager, Lewiston businessman Al Muto, who oversaw operations at the market under an agreement struck with the city in 1999. The city bought Muto out of the lease, which ran through July 2032 and had an option for an additional 44 years, which would have pushed the deal out to 2076.
City officials agreed to spend $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to terminate the city’s lease with Muto Development and reacquire control of the market and six adjacent properties. They are now working with various partners in hopes of reimagining the space for vendors, tenants and local residents.
Field and Fork Network, Inc., a non-profit organization that works with communities in an effort to promote more sustainable food systems, entered into a management agreement with the city in August. Under that deal, as with the extension, the network worked to attract market vendors, create new events, including an artisan market, and helped initiate a program that allows vendors to accept Supplemental Nutrition Program, or SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, from customers.
Field and Fork Network’s 2023 goals for the city market include recruiting and diversifying product offerings and hosting multiple events at the market, including one event each month during market season from June through October
“We’re excited to continue our work at the market and with our partners at the space,” said Tom Lowe, project director for the Field and Fork Network. “We are planning to expand on our work during the 2022 season with some new ideas, events, and ramped up promotion.”
