Falls council balks at federal aid measure

An effort to get the New York State Legislature to take action to have the federal government provide emergency funding to the Falls to deal with an expected gaping 2020 budget hole failed to make its way on the city council's agenda on Wednesday.
Council Member William Kennedy attempted to have a resolution calling for that action added to the agenda for Wednesday night's meeting, but none of the other four council members would agree to allow the item to be walked-on for consideration.
The effort failed when no other council member would support adding it to the agenda.
"I don't understand how you can say the time is wrong (to ask for aid)," a visibly frustrated Kennedy said to his fellow council members. "You guys say you care, but you won't even look at this (resolution)."
Kennedy noted that the federal CARES Act had initially proposed billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, including $24.16 million earmarked for the Falls. That funding was stripped from the legislation by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who has said that financially troubled municipalities should explore bankruptcy.
That idea has been rejected by governors and mayors across the country, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Councilman Kenny Tompkins suggested that Kennedy's efforts were premature because the city's exact fiscal troubles are still undetermined.
"Why don't we find out what our damages are first?" Tompkins said. "We don't know what we need."
The resolution presented for consideration by Kennedy noted that the city "may see a 33% decrease in parking revenue, a 27% decrease in hotel, restaurant, and utility tax revenue and a 17% decrease in sales tax revenue through the end of this year."
"I have a hard time feeling that the time isn't right to do this," Kennedy said. "When is the time right? This is an emergency and we are asking for help."
The resolution would have called on the council to request that both houses of the New York State Legislature draft companion bills for the purpose of calling on the federal government to provide relief to the Falls.
