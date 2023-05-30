An effort by the Falls City Council to jump-start the creation of a new comprehensive plan for the city was characterized on Friday as unnecessary and an “overreach” of the body’s authority under the City Charter.
In a letter to Council Chair David Zajac, and the other four council members, Falls Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur writes that a resolution titled “Relative to Updating the City of Niagara Falls Comprehensive Plan” is “ineffectual” because the charter “does not authorize the council to undertake certain activities in relation to the development of an updated” Comprehensive Plan.”
“As was mentioned to you prior to submission of the resolution, and as had been discussed with other members of the City Council after reviewing various drafts (of the resolution), the charter does not empower the council to do much of what it is seeking to do,” Mazur wrote.
The city’s chief lawyer told Zajac and the other council members that the responsibility and authority for updating the Comprehensive Plan “clearly falls under the mayor’s purview.” Mayor Robert Restaino echoed that position.
“The creation and preparation of a Comprehensive Plan has always been done through the (city’s) administration,” Restaino said. “The council’s role is to appropriate funding (necessary for the project) and then ultimately to approve or disapprove (the updated plan).”
The council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a resolution that calls for “the development of an updated and revised” comprehensive plan. The Falls’ current plan, which broadly lays out a land use policy to guide development in the city, was last updated in 2009.
Restaino said Friday that the resolution “violates the charter in a number of ways.”
Although the resolution was endorsed by all of the council members, sources have told the Gazette that its “Be Resolved” clauses, those portions of the resolution that require that actions be undertaken, were largely crafted by Council Member Vincent Cauley, along with Zajac. Cauley and Zajac are part of a three-member Republican majority on the council.
In an interview Friday, Zajac said that Cauley was the driving force behind the resolution.
“This was all spearheaded and rolled-out by Council Member Cauley who believes (the Comprehensive Plan) needs to be updated,” Zajac said. “(The “Be Resolved” clauses) were things that Vincent had brought up.”
Council Member Kenny Tompkins, a former Republican, now turned Independent, had previously offered a resolution that only called for the city to begin the process of revising the Comprehensive Plan by asking the city administration to prepare a request for information from outside consultants on how to update the plan.
That resolution was tabled by the council and then later rejected.
“We thought there were some things we could add to (Tompkins’ resolution),” Zajac said.
The council resolution directs Restaino and his administration to “take positive and proactive steps toward compiling studies, maps, laws, regulations, completed tasks, and anything else that is pertinent or related to the 2009 Comprehensive Plan and its implementation prior to any request for proposal for such services.”
Restaino said Friday that his administration was already at work on a Comprehensive Plan update.
“We are already in the process of preparing a RFP (Request for Proposals) seeking interest in assisting the city in updating the Comprehensive Plan,” Restaino said. “We have already started to pull together much of what is in the (council) resolution.”
The mayor said there are not enough people working in the city’s Planning Department to undertake a Comprehensive Plan update without outside assistance. The city’s current plan took three years to create and involved an outside consultant, the Falls Planning Board and Planning Department, along with the work of more than 100 community leaders.
Though the plan was introduced in 2004, it took five years for the City Council to formally adopt it. Restaino said updating the plan would likely take at least two years.
Zajac insisted that he had wanted several weeks for Mazur to review the council resolution, but had received no response before the the body’s Wednesday night meeting.
“If there’s gonna be hurdles thrown in our path, we’re gonna have to act on behalf of the people,” Zajac said.
Restaino said a portion of the resolution that calls for the Council to create committees, task forces or “anything that they see fit” to support drafting a new plan is an “overreach of the powers of the Council.”
In his letter to the council, Mazur is even more blunt, “I am now advising you, in writing, that the content (of the Comprehensive Plan resolution) ... violates the indicated provisions of the City Charter.”
