The union representing Niagara Falls Police patrol officers and detectives is calling on members of the city council to "change the landscape" of policing in the Cataract City by adding more officers to the force.
The plea for additional manpower is outlined in a statement released to the Gazette by the union's leadership. The contents of the statement was approved by the Niagara Falls Police Club membership at a recent meeting.
Union representatives declined to comment beyond the contents of the statement.
In the statement, the officers and detectives acknowledge that they have heard community complaints "about the safety of our city regarding crime, gun violence, traffic enforcement, and response times." The union says all of the complaints stem from a central issue that they contend is a "lack of manpower."
"Every unit in this department has been forced to do more, with less," the statement said. "On an average weekend in the summer, around 70% of each (patrol) shift is working 16 hour shifts, mostly against their will."
The double shifts, the union said, are necessary to meet minimum staffing levels that are required under their contract with the city. At the times those increases in staffing were adopted, it was described as a means to "increase response times, maintain officer safety and provide for more proactive police work."
The union admits, in its statement, that the changes haven't worked.
"The national average response time to a non-emergency call is roughly 10 minutes. For Niagara Falls, it’s 31 minutes. It takes officers approximately 43 minutes in the summer and roughly 19 minutes in the winter. Even our “hot” calls such as shots fired, injury accident, domestic related incidents, robbery, and burglary in progress are nearly double the national average. This is not acceptable," the Police Club said. "Niagara Falls is considered the most dangerous city in New York per capita every year for the past five years. The past city council seemed to ignore this."
The Police Club also questioned whether the Falls School District has been paying, in full, for four patrol officers assigned to work in the city's schools. The union said they agreed to allow the officers to be sent to the schools with an understanding that they would be replaced with four new hires in the patrol division.
In its statement, the union noted that it had agreed to lower staffing levels to help the city deal with revenue shortfalls created by the Covid pandemic in 2020. That agreement expired in 2022 and the Police Club said that while the staffing requirements have gone back to pre-pandemic levels, "we don’t even have enough patrol officers to man these shifts without forcing most of them to work 16 consecutive hours."
The union blames the staffing issues on the administration of Mayor Paul Dyster. It said Dyster failed to fill open positions when they became available.
"In a time where we needed to be putting more police officers on the street, we were placing less out there," the statement read. "We are now down 10 to 15 officers from 2016. This is our traffic unit, and our RAC unit. Due to the lack of manpower our Traffic unit and RAC unit have been disbanded. The community has seen the result of this. Increased traffic violations that have no consequences and increased gun violence."
The union also said the inadequate staffing levels are creating a crisis for officers on patrol.
"When an officer is working a16 hour shift, multiple times a week, they become fatigued," the union said. "Imagine having to operate a motor vehicle for 16 consecutive hours, for three or four days in a row, all while dealing with high stress and dangerous situations."
In a plea to the council, the union asked the members to raise staffing and improve public safety.
"There is no one who doesn't want us to have a safe city and there is no one who doesn't want more police officers," Council Member Kenny Tompkins said in response to the Police Club statement. "But the bottom line is the bottom line. How do we pay for it? The level of services we are able to give is a direct correlation to what the people are willing to pay."
Still Tompkins said he would be willing to meet with members of the Police Club to look for ways to increase staffing.
Newly elected Council Member Donta Myles said he too would would welcome a face-to-face meeting with the officers.
"I do understand some of the struggles of the local police department," Myles said, noting that he has had the opportunity to ride with patrol officers while they worked. "I'd like them to bring their issues to the table.
Myles also said he was ready to discuss staffing levels.
"The number (of officers) will have a lot to do with the taxpayer," Myles said. "We do want a safe city. Can they show us an extra 14 officers will improve safety?"
Council Members David Zajac and Traci Bax did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the Police Club statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.