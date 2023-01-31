Destination Niagara USA reports that the Niagara Falls Convention Center hosted 82 events, attracting 43,349 attendees, with year-end revenue of more than $3 million in 2022.
Jason Murgia, general manager of the convention center, said 2022 was the first year the building operated in the black since opening in 2004. “It is apparent that having a local management company invested in the success of this building and the destination has been an effective tool in the growth of business here and in the surrounding area,” he said.
The estimated economic impact of the events held at the Niagara Falls Convention Center in 2022 was more than $12 million, according to Destination Niagara.
USA Niagara Development Corp, an arm of Empire State Development, approved a five-year contract with Destination Niagara to manage the convention center, which started in January of 2022.
One of the first orders of business through this change of management was to update the name of the facility from the Conference & Event Center to the Niagara Falls Convention Center, a move based on insight from meeting planners who suggested the new title reflects an ability to host a greater variety and larger scale events. Additionally, the Niagara Falls Convention Center underwent rebranding to integrate the product under the Destination Niagara USA umbrella.
While there were many visible changes throughout the year, Destination Niagara USA officials say they were busy behind the scenes to ensure the transition was a success. “Assuming management of the Niagara Falls Convention Center aligned with the mission of Destination Niagara USA to expand the economic prosperity of Niagara Falls, and directing resources toward increasing the convention and meetings business to support this endeavor has been successful”, said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA.
As for the future of the Niagara Falls Convention Center, plans include growing business in the convention market. According to Percy, “The convention market produces the highest amount of economic impact for the downtown corridor and Niagara County. We are starting off 2023 with $287,000 more in definite business than what we had at the same time last year.”
