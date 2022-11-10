For a city used to red ink on its ledger, Niagara Falls is awash in green in 2022.
After two pandemic-impacted years, City Controller Daniel Morello told Falls City Council members in a briefing that county sales tax and city HRU (hotel, restaurant and utility) sales tax collections this year have dramatically “outpaced the last two year’s collections.
In a July review of general fund revenue from county sales tax and HRU sales tax collections, Morello told council members that the totals were “the most we’ve ever collected in every month” from January through May. At that time, the controller said that even if tax collections went flat or failed to increase for the remainder of 2022, the city would be looking at close to a $3 million surplus over its budget projects.
Figures released by the controller at the council briefing, unaudited and subject to change, show that collections in August and September neither went flat nor fell. As a result, if the trend continues through the rest of the year, the combined sales tax revenues could swell the potential budget surplus to $4 million.
The Falls finished the 2021 budget year with a surplus of a little more than $3.5 million.
The controller’s data shows that county sales tax collections totaled $9,039,465 at the end of September. A significant increase over 2021 collections for the same period, that reached $8,659,720.
“These are significant increases were are seeing year over year,” Morello told council members. “Hopefully these positive trends will continue.”
At its current pace, the city is on-track to take-in $12 million in county sales tax this year.
Morello said the sales tax boom is largely the result of collections based on Internet sales.
The controller said HRU collections are also trending solidly upward, with a year to year increase of roughly 22 %.
Through September, the city took-in $7,091,461 in HRU tax collections. That leaves the city just over $100,000 short of its $7.2 million estimate for HRU taxes in the 2022 city budget.
By the end of the year, Morello said HRU collections could “exceed $9 million.”
Council members reacted positively to the good financial news.
“When you collect $9 million and you budgeted $7.2 million, that’s a positive report,” Council Chair John Spanbauer said.
