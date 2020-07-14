Niagara Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie watched the video on his computer screen in horror.
Captured by a camera on the stop arm of a school bus, it showed the bus stopped, with lights flashing as a car sped past it. Then the superintendent saw children, who had been on bus, walk across the street.
“Those kids crossed the street about 10 seconds after that car pass the bus,” Laurrie said. “It could have been awful.”
So Laurrie and Mayor Robert Restaino are asking the Falls City Council to approve a shared-services agreement that will allow BusPatrol America to outfit the school district’s 80 in-city buses with cameras on their stop arms to catch motorists who break the law by passing stopped school buses.
“If it saves one child, if it saves one bus aide, it should be a no-brainer,” said Restaino, who helped advance the program during his time as the Falls School Board president.
Legislation to allow the cameras to be placed on the school buses was approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August. The Falls School District was one of the first to conduct a test of the system.
“The camera is mounted on the side of the bus so that when the stop arm comes out it comes out and starts (recording),” Laurrie said. “Then when the (stop arm retracts), the recording stops.”
The video is transmitted to BusPatrol and will be shared with Falls Police if there is evidence of a motorist breaking the law. Police would then be able to issue a traffic citation to the registered owner of the vehicle.
For its trial program, the Falls School District mounted cameras on just two buses. The results left both Laurrie and Restaino shocked.
“I was shocked, shocked by the number of violations,” Laurrie said. “We averaged 30 to 40 violations a week on just two buses.”
The superintendent said the largest number of violations occurred during the morning rush hour, between 7:30 a.m, and 8:30 a.m. Monday to Friday. He said a smaller, but still significant, number of violations occurred in the mid-afternoon hours when students were heading home.
“I don’t know whether it’s because (drivers) are rushing to get to work in the morning or what, but it was just shocking to watch,” Laurrie said.
In 2018, during a one-day crackdown, statewide, police issued more than 850 tickets to drivers for passing stopped school buses.
The city said it sent out requests for bus camera services to 12 vendors and received six bids back. The recommended bid calls for BusPatrol America, LLC “to purchase, install, set-up, manage, and maintain digital cameras and the required hardware/software for cameras to be mounted on school buses utilized by the Niagara Falls City School District.”
The contract contains no up-front costs to the city. Instead, under the proposed five-year agreement BusPatrol America, would receive 60 percent of the revenue received from violators caught by the system. The remaining 40 percent of the revenue would go to the city.
State law provides for a fine of $250 for drivers convicted of passing a stopped school bus.
As part of the agreement, Laurrie said BusPatrol would also install some additional cameras inside the school buses.
“We do get some incidents on the buses,” the schools superintendent said, “so we get some benefit from that.”
Restaino said the city, the school district and its bus provider will need to work out a contract governing the cameras.
“We had hoped to be one of the first to implement this,” the mayor said. “And it looks like will be able to do that.”
Laurrie said if the council approves the proposal, the school district is ready to move forward.
“We would anticipate being ready with cameras by the start of the school year,” the superintendent said.
