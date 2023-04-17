The City of Niagara Falls is in search of a new director of code enforcement.
City Administrator Anthony Restaino confirmed Monday the resignation of the city’s former code enforcement director Corey Baskerville. Restaino declined to discuss the circumstances behind Baskerville’s departure, saying only that, while a search is conducted for his replacement, the code enforcement office will be overseen by Restaino himself.
“Mr. Baskerville resigned from the position,” Restaino said in a statement issued in response to questions from the newspaper. “We are actively looking for a new director and in the interim the department will be reporting to me.”
Mayor Robert Restaino announced the appointment of Baskerville to the position of code enforcement director in April 2021. Baskerville arrived at the position having worked as a former inspector for the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp., an entity more commonly known as a land bank which works with local communities on the acquisition of vacant land and abandoned buildings for the purposes of developing or redeveloping them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.