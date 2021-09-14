A group of clergy and health care organizations will unite Saturday to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in the community.
The Clergy Caucus of Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, in partnership with the leadership of St. John’s AME Church, the Niagara Ministerial Council, and local health care providers including the Community Health Center of Niagara, Catholic Health, and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, will hold a press conference on COVID-19 vaccinations and public safety at 1 p.m. Saturday outside St. John’s AME Church.
In response to rising Covid cases and hospitalizations in our county and community, local clergy and spokespeople from local health care providers say they stand united in urging community members to remain vigilant and take all possible precautions to protect themselves and their families from the virus, including getting vaccinated.
The event, organizers say, will underline the seriousness of the pandemic and address widespread misinformation about the vaccines.
This press conference will also help to kick off St. John’s AME Church’s Community Day event in celebration of the inauguration of their new Pastor, Rev. Makeeda Brooks. The Community Health Center of Niagara mobile unit will be on site to provide free COVID-19 tests. Depending on availability, vaccine shots may be available on a first come, first served basis.
NOAH is a Faith in Action federation representing 26 congregations and allied organizations across Niagara County. Founded in 2006, we bring together leaders of all faith traditions to create positive social change through leadership development, direct civic engagement, and community empowerment. For more information, visit www.noahniagara.org.
