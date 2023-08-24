Members of the Falls City Council are set to meet this week with their recently hired outside counsel to discuss his work-to-date on reviewing the city’s ongoing use of eminent domain to acquire 10 to 12 acres of South End property, currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company.
Attorney Jeffrey Palumbo is also expected to update the city lawmakers on his review of a settlement agreement, proposed by NFR, to resolve the eminent domain proceedings.
The meeting with Palumbo will take place via a ZOOM conference at Falls City Hall. Neither members of the city Corporation Counsel’s Office nor the city’s outside counsel already working on the eminent domain process will attend the meeting.
Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur has previously told the council that there is a conflict of interest between the city’s legislative and executive branches that cleared the way for Palumbo’s hiring. On July 28, council members voted 4-1 to retain Palumbo’s services.
Council Chair David Zajac (R), along with Council Members Traci Bax (R), Vincent Cauley (R) and Donta Myles (D), approved entering into a retainer with Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski. Council Member Kenny Tompkins voted against the hiring.
Calls seeking comment on the meeting, from all the members of the council, were not immediately returned.
Palumbo’s retainer calls for him to be paid at an hourly rate of $350 and provides for the payment of an hourly rate of $250 for a paralegal. It also requires the council to pay expenses for “filing fees, transcripts of court and other proceedings, postage, subpoenas, expert witness fees, travel expenses, mileage, judgement and lien searches, computerized legal research and the like.”
The retainer specifically provides “no guarantee” of the total attorney fees and expenses the council may be charged. It also required the immediate, upfront payment of $6,000 to Palumbo’s firm.
The agreement specifically describes Palumbo, and the firm’s, work as “eminent domain and associated settlement proposals.” The Gazette has previously reported that, in addition to reviewing the current state of the eminent domain proceedings involving NFR, Palumbo will also evaluate a proposed settlement agreement of those proceedings, negotiated between Zajac, Cauley and NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino.
The proposed settlement agreement has already been reviewed and analyzed by the city’s other outside counsel on eminent domain. Those attorneys recommended that the proposed settlement be rejected.
The council previously voted unanimously to use eminent domain to acquire some of NFR’s South End acreage to build a proposed $150 million “events campus,” to be known as Centennial Park. Eminent domain refers to the right of a government to take private property for a public purpose with the payment of compensation to the owner.
City officials have said that the use of eminent domain was necessary because NFR has maintained the property is not for sale. NFR is proposing to use the property for a $1.5 billion data center campus.
