The Falls City Council will entered uncharted territory tonight when it conducts its regularly scheduled meeting inside a city hall that is closed to the public.
The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced the closing of all Falls city government buildings so the council meeting will take place in chambers occupied by only the council members, the mayor, city administrator, city controller, city clerk and corporation counsel.
The city plans to live-stream the meeting for the public on the YouTube internet platform. Details of the live stream were still being worked on Tuesday night.
The Gazette will provide the YouTube link later today on both our website (www.niagara-gazette.com) as well as on the Gazette Facebook page. The meeting will be recorded and replayed on YouTube and the city’s other social media sites.
Though members of the public will not be able to attend the meeting, there will still be an opportunity for public speakers.
Anyone wishing to address the council can submit their comments in advance. The city clerk will then read the comments into the council record.
Comments must be submitted, no later than noon today, by emailing city.clerk@niagarafallsny.com
Remarks to the council should be labeled as “agenda items” or “for the good of the community”.
Among the items on the agenda is a request from Mayor Robert Restaino to create the position of public information officer for the city. In a letter to the council asking them to create and fund the position, at an annual salary of $42,000, the mayor cites the strains placed on communication efforts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“As you well know, it is important for city government to provide our residents and visitors with information regarding changes in city operations and policy, meeting notifications, health and safety issues and city activities of interest,” Restaino wrote. “The current Covid-19 situation has shined a bright light on the need for a public information officer position to provide timely and critical information utilizing the news media and the various social media outlets.”
The council will also be asked to approve and accept a $493,000 grant from the state to assist in waterfront revitalization planning.
