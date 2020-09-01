Niagara Falls lawmakers may still take steps to amend the city's short-term rental ordinance weeks after the planning board rejected a series of changes recommended by Mayor Robert Restaino's administration.
A resolution on the agenda for tonight's council meeting calls for the amendment of the city's short-term rental units ordinance while indicating that the amendments will be "forthcoming based on information from and agreed to by city council members." Listed on the item as sponsors are council Chairman Chris Voccio, fellow Republican John Spanbauer and Democrat Andy Touma.
The resolution under consideration for tonight's city council meeting cites the administration's contention that the amendment will boost the city's "robust tourist industry by further concentrating lodging opportunities in the downtown area" and promote "fair and equal" opportunities for short-term rental operators while enhancing the lodging experience of visitors and permitting the city to "maintain and enforce the high standards" it has come to expect from the hospitality industry.
Voccio said the administration is working on amendments to coincide with the item, which he said will reflect input from the planning board, industry representatives and council members.
"The item won’t pass as is, but it could pass if it is accompanied by some other related amendments," he said. "This revised policy will help bring some control and will help generate new revenues that will help fund code enforcement."
Restaino's recommendations sought to limit the operation of short-term rentals to within a set boundary in and around the downtown area. The mayor's proposal included requirements for new permits and the imposition of yearly fees and inspections. In addition, the recommended changes would have subjected short-term rental operations to the same occupancy taxes that apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.
Councilman Ken Tompkins said he did not appear as a sponsor on the measure up for consideration during tonight's council meeting because he still has questions, including how the city plans to enforce the amended ordinances.
"For me, it's always been about enforcement," he said. "How are we are going to enforce it and how are we going to penalize the people who aren't playing by the rules?"
Five members of the nine-member planning board rejected the proposal during a meeting on Aug. 19. The decision followed a July 22 public hearing in which 20 of the 21 speakers opposed the ordinance amendments.
A unanimous vote of the five-member city council is needed to overrule any planning board decision, including the vote against the ordinance changes recommended by Restaino.
In January, the city council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new permits to operate short-term rentals to allow the city to review and update its current ordinance regulating the units. The mayor said, at that time, that the new regulatory plan was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
Restaino has estimated that there are between 275 and 300 short-term rental properties in the city and that “no more than 100 of them are in compliance (with the current city ordinance governing short-term rentals).”
Members of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association have said there are 75 short-term rentals in the Falls that are properly licensed under the current ordinance, with roughly 150 or so more that are operating illegally.
Association members have argued that the ordinance changes proposed by Restaino would restrict short-term rental operations to a designated area within the city would be detrimental to the city's economy as a whole. They have maintained that legal short-term rental operations have promoted redevelopment of formerly idle or derelict properties in city neighborhoods.
James Abbondanza, vice president of the association, said members of his group support better enforcement of the current ordinance because they feel it is important to offer quality short-term rentals to visitors to the Falls.
"We already have an ordinance that is not enforced," he said. "Enforcement is the No. 1 issue we have. If they won't enforce the original ordinance, how are they going to enforce the new one?"
The city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. tonight at city hall, 745 Main St.
