The Niagara Falls City Council was back in session Monday for a special meeting called for on Friday by Mayor Robert Restaino.
A total of 10 agenda items were passed with brief discussions and the occasional “no” vote from Chairperson Kenny Tompkins and Council Member William Kennedy.
Seven of the 10 items were unanimously adopted, including the mayor’s proposed plan for spending more than $56 million in money provided for in the American Rescue Plan. Restaino said the proposal tracked closely with the one he announced on Nov. 29.
Originally sponsored by Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer, Kennedy asked to be added as a cosponsor to the resolution, which states the mayor and his administration held five public meetings to obtain feedback from the public about the plan’s funding.
Major components of the plan call for spending $26.4 million in “investment in the community,” $11.4 million for public safety, $10.1 million toward city-owned buildings, as well as $3.5 million for Small Business and Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises.
An additional $2.5 million is aimed at city operations, with $1.5 million directed to administrative expenses and $600,000 for budget reimbursements.
Councilman-elect Donta Miles and former council member Ezra Scott were broadcasting on Facebook Live after the meeting and said they were a bit disappointed, having hoped there would have been more community engagement and that the plan would have been voted on at a regular council meeting where there was an opportunity for public comment.
Also passed was one specific program to be funded as part of the American Rescue Plan. The program calls for the purchase of body cameras, tasers, and virtual reality training, equipment and services by the Niagara Falls Police Department from Axon Enterprises.
A 180-day moratorium on Commercial Data Centers passed by a 4-1 vote, with only Kennedy dissenting.
Council Member Frank Soda asked how many such centers are now operating in the Falls.
Restaino said that there are two such locations he is aware of, and discussed how the issue came to light when one of them attempted to expand to the outdoors, in an apparent reference to the US Bitcoin Corp. location on Buffalo Avenue.
Asked by Spanbauer if the entities were working with the city, the mayor said that there have been communications on both sides but that the group had not, as of the time of the council meeting, provided documentation that was due at close of business on Monday.
Council Member Chris Voccio asked how the city would handle bad actors who set up without following the rules.
Such entities are subject to stop-work orders and penalties, Restaino said. “There are also opportunities for other legal action via a graduated approach, depending on whether they adhere to the process in the early steps.”
After the meeting, Tompkins said the city had been “talking with (US Bitcoin) about the noise issue and they have been very cooperative. They have to follow all the rules and all the codes. It’s good to have a nice industry that seems like it's relatively clean.”
“I just think we are getting in the habit of moratoria on controversial items,” said Kennedy in describing his “no” vote. “The mayor said there are only two centers. Why do we need a moratorium of 180 days? 180 days is too long.”
Kennedy also said the city is becoming to comfortable with special meetings and moratoria.
Kennedy was joined by Tompkins in opposing amendments to two parts of the city code, one dealing with plumbing, and the other with electrician licensing and regulations. Both said they voted against the changes after being contacted by people in those trades who had expressed concerns. Both measures passed by 3-2 votes.
Also unanimously approved was a public hearing to consider a plan that Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur said would “carve out economic development from (the city’s department of) planning.”
