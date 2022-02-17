The Niagara Falls City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to override Mayor Robert Restaino’s veto of a resolution that calls for the city to request proposals (RFPs) to conduct a citywide reassessment.
The resolution, sponsored by Council Chair John Spanbauer and Member Kenny Tompkins, calls for city administrators to issue a request for proposals “for the purposes of conducting a general, full-value reassessment for parcels of real property within the city.”
It was adopted, on a 4- 1 vote, by the council on Jan. 19. Restaino vetoed the resolution on Jan. 26, questioning the timing of the proposed reassessment.
“While reassessments can be necessary to bring property values in line with current market forces; residents and business in this city are continuing to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Restaino wrote in a veto message to the council, “it is my sense that now is not the time to impose this additional uncertainty on our community.”
Council Member David Zajac, who had initially opposed the resolution, saying he “need(ed) more information” on the effects of reassessment before he could support the effort, joined with his fellow council members in supporting the veto override.
"This is just to issue the RFP," Zajac said. "I believe voting for the RFP gives us more information to make a (final) decision."
The resolution calls for the cost of a reassessment, estimated at $750,000, to be paid for using funding available in the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
Spanbuaer has argued that the city is long overdue for a full reassessment. He has accused previous councils of failing to act on reassessment because the members of those bodies “lacked the guts.”
The council chair also said any reassessment would take at least two years to complete.
"There's never a good time for a reassessment and we can always find an excuse (to avoid one)," Spanbauer said.
But he again pointed out the disparity in assessments citywide, noting that some inner city neighborhoods are highly assessed while wealthier neighborhoods are under-assessed. The city’s last reassessment attempt took place in 2006, but was aborted halfway through after a citizen revolt, led primarily by residents of LaSalle.
As of 2019, the equalization for taxable properties in the city, which should be as close to 100% as possible, was 67%. Council Member Traci Bax said that means some residents are paying too much in taxes, while others are not paying enough.
"The longer we wait (to reassess), we are increasing the impact of (over- and under-assessment)," she said. "That's not fair. We need to fix this."
Council Member Donta Myles, who has wavered at times in support of a reassessment, said his research on the issue has now led him to believe the project is in the city's "long-term best interests."
"Everyone should be voting yes (to over ride the mayor's veto)," Council Member Kenny Tompkins said, "Because it will give us the information to make an informed decision."
In mid-December, prior to the swearing-in of Myles, Bax and Zajac, a closely divided council voted to endorse the citywide reassessment.
“Some residents pay more than they should, while others pay less than they should,” Spanbauer said at that time. “A reassessment will create equity among taxpayers. DeVeaux, LaSalle and Cayuga Island (residents) will be paying their fair share and residents in the central city, who are paying too much, will benefit.”
Proponents of a reassessment have also argued that if the city wants to eliminate its current two-tier (homestead, non-homestead) property tax system, a key goal of the local business community, then a comprehensive, citywide property reassessment needs to take place to allow the city to determine the true market value of its properties.
