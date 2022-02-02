With developers apparently ready to propose building large-scale solar power projects in the Falls, the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to enact legislation, and related zoning code changes, that would establish regulations for the development of solar energy generating operations in the city.
A public hearing, before the regularly scheduled council meeting, saw no speakers either for or against the new local law. Mayor Robert Restaino said the law will set reasonable rules, including restrictions on the locations of solar power developments and requirements for “buffers” to shield neighborhoods.
“Our fear was, without buffering, (developers) would be wild-catting all over,” the mayor said.
The new local law was unanimously recommended by both the city and Niagara County planning boards.
Members of the Falls City Council said the new law was designed to govern solar generating systems not integrated into residential structures and was intended to help the city prepare for a green future that will feature solar farms in the Cataract City.
Similar types of developments, in towns and villages around Niagara County, have faced stiff opposition from residents. Members of the county legislature have also been unwelcoming to solar farms, with some suggesting they could one day become “the next Love Canal.”
“Niagara Falls will present an alternative,” the mayor said. “We’ve had a number of inquiries, Now they’ll have to make a business based on this statue.”
The law was based on a model piece of legislation created by the state for local municipalities to encourage green energy development.
