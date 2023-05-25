The Falls City Council has given the final approval for the development of a $10 million dollar heliport and tourism center.
At its Wednesday night meeting, the council OK’d a request to re-zone a property at 56 Acheson Drive that will allow Rainbow Air to move its operations to a property adjacent to the former Carborundum Center on Buffalo Avenue. The project, which had been unanimously approved by the Falls Planning Board, calls for the construction of two new helipads and the building of a 30,000-square-foot tourism center.
The council approved the project on a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Vincent Cauley voting no.
“This was recommended to us by the Planning Board,” Council Member Traci Bax said in voicing support for the project. Council Member Kenny Tompkins said, “It’s an exciting plan.”
Cauley offered no explanation for his opposition.
The project’s architect, Aaron Faegre, has previously said that Rainbow Air “hope(s) to start construction this summer on the heliport facility.” Rainbow’s director of operations, Paul Faltyn, has said the company is hopeful that it could begin operations at the new site by 2024.
Rainbow Air, which was established in 1995, had previously operated its tours from a landing pad near the Niagara River gorge. The tour company said that location required an inconvenient take-off procedure and was the source of constant noise complaints from some South End residents and businesses.
Faltyn said that location has now been abandoned and Rainbow is operating this tourist season from a base at the Niagara Falls International Airport, near the Niagara Aerospace Museum.
The project, dubbed the Rainbow Air Tourism Center, will be accessed off of Acheson Drive from Buffalo Avenue. It will include room for three helicopters and two helipads, an outdoor dining/gathering area and parking for both cars and buses.
The tour company says they are aggressively marketing the project to tour operators around the world.
The single-story indoor facility would contain a maintenance hangar, an aviation heritage center that will present Niagara Falls’ role in the history of flight, and a retail sales area with convenience food and drink items. The facility will also have an entertainment center with 15 custom designed 3-D flight simulators that will allow visitors to have the experience of flying over the Falls.
Faegre said the new location was chosen to allow the company’s helicopters “a quick departure to the south, over the Niagara River” which will allow the aircraft to “climb to altitude quickly and minimize noise.” The flight path of the helicopters in and around the Falls is tightly controlled by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Air Transport Canada.
Rainbow Air officials said they have conducted studies that show that the noise from departing helicopters at the new site is no greater than the noise of trucks operating on Buffalo Avenue.
“We sought to minimize noise downtown by moving here,” Faegre said.
Faltyn said the project will allow Rainbow to become “a year-round destination” in the Falls.
After approving the re-zoning request, the council unanimously rejected plans for a new operator to take over Rainbow’s abandoned South End helipad. That request had previously been put on hold by the council.
After a public hearing April 26, where nearby residents and others voiced objections to the plan, council members said they needed “more time to investigate” the request for approval of a flight plan by Fly Hummingbird LLC to begin tour operations at the former Rainbow Air site.
The New Jersey-based company said it wanted to resume offering helicopter tours from the landing pad near the Rainbow Bridge.
Paul Lange, an attorney for Fly Hummingbird, previously told the council that his client was aware of “the community’s concerns about noise” and would look to have a dialogue with the neighbors. But Council members said proposed flight plans submitted by Fly Hummingbird were “conflicting” and posed the same noise concerns as the former Rainbow flight plan.
“My concern was there was confusion over the flight plan presented at the public hearing (and a second proposed flight plan sent separately to council members),” Bax said. “I couldn’t vote for it.”
Fly Hummingbird had hoped to begin operations before the Memorial Day weekend start of the tourist season.
