The Falls City Council approved a pair of contracts Wednesday night aimed at solving the city’s stray dog problems.
The council members voted 4-1, with Council Member Vincent Cauley opposed, to approve an agreement with a Grand Island company to take over dog sheltering services previously provided by the SPCA of Niagara. The deal, with Pit Chic Inc., will run through Dec. 31, 2024 at a cost to the city of $20,270 a month for the sheltering of up to 17 dogs.
The contract provides for the sheltering of additional dogs at a rate of $37 a day.
Council members also approved, unanimously, an extension of the city’s expired sheltering services agreement with the SPCA of Niagara. Mayor Robert Restaino told the council that the Lockport Road shelter was still housing dogs from the city when its sheltering agreement with the Falls expired on Aug. 12.
The mayor said the contract extension would allow for a transitioning of those dogs.
Under the terms of the extension, the SPCA will continue to house the city dogs currently at its shelter and the city will pay the SPCA the same daily rate for the care of those dogs that was contained in the expired agreement. The contract extension runs through Dec. 31.
Any dogs still being sheltered at the SPCA after Dec. 31, will remain at the shelter, available for adoption, without any additional payment from the city.
Cauley expressed appreciation for the SPCA’s “willingness to work with the city” to extend its services until the end of the year. But the council member was critical of the Pit Chic agreement.
Because the city’s agreement with the SPCA ended more than three weeks ago, during the council’s summer recess, Restaino told the members that the city had to “engage Pit Chic’s services on an emergency basis.” The mayor said the city agreed to pay Pit Chic a rate of $675.60 a day for sheltering services until the proposed contract with the company gained council approval.
The city also agreed to purchase 14 kennels to house seized dogs, on an emergency basis, at a cost of $13,000.
“We should have been working on this before now,” Cauley said in opposing the Pit Chic agreement. “We should have had a solution sooner.”
Council Member Kenny Tompkins said he believed that city administrators had been working on alternatives to the SPCA contract for a year or more. Council Member Traci Bax said the city had limited opportunities to replace the SPCA.
“We didn’t have very many options,” Bax said. “This is a nice facility.”
The council member said she has previously visited Pit Chic’s Grand Island location and believes the company can meet the city’s needs.
“It’s a well run, professional facility,” Bax said.
Asked if the need for the city to purchase kennels for the new shelter raised any concerns, Bax said, “If that’s what we need to do, I’d rather do that (then build a city-owned and operated shelter). I think (buying kennels) for the rescue is a step forward.”
Under the terms of the Pit Chic agreement, the city will purchase another 31 kennels for the new shelter. The deal calls for Pit Chic to maintain the kennels, but the city will continue to own them and they can only be used to house dogs picked-up in the Falls.
Restaino described Pit Chic as having “extensive professional veterinary experience and over 15 years of dog training, shelter and rescue experience.” Under the terms of its agreement, Pit Chic will also make seized dogs available for adoption under the state Agriculture & Markets Law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.