Members of the Falls City Council spent about an hour Wednesday evening meeting with their recently hired outside counsel to discuss his work-to-date on reviewing the city’s ongoing use of eminent domain to acquire 10- to 12-acres of South End property, currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company.
Afterward, those members who would speak about the meeting were generally tight-lipped.
“It was a meeting,” Council Chair David Zajac (R) said. “That’s all I’ll say about that.”
Council Member Kenny Tomkins (I), who had opposed hiring outside attorney Jeffrey Palumbo to review the eminent domain proceedings tied to the proposed Centennial Park project, and to review a proposed settlement agreement, drafted by NFR, to resolve the proceedings, said the meeting went as he expected it would.
“I didn’t feel we needed a lawyer,” Tompkins said. “And we got the answers I expected.”
Neither Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) nor Council Member Donta Myles (D) returned multiple calls seeking comment.
Council Member Traci Bax (R) said she could confirm the Wednesday meeting with Palumbo.
“The discussion was confidential and I can’t comment on the details,” Bax said. “Our role was to listen to his assessment of the offer provided by NFR to end eminent domain. I felt Mr. Palumbo was clear in his recommendations and talking points provided to us.”
Bax said the council’s discussions with Palumbo were “ongoing.” Asked if there would be additional meetings between the council members and Palumbo, Zajac said, “There’s potential for that. We’ve just had one meeting.”
Zajac also cited “attorney-client privilege” in declining to discuss what was discussed with Palumbo.
The meeting took place via a ZOOM conference at Falls City Hall. Neither members of the city Corporation Counsel’s Office nor the city’s outside counsel already working on the eminent domain process were present.
Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur previously told the council that there was a conflict of interest between the city’s legislative and executive branches that cleared the way for Palumbo’s hiring. On July 28, council members voted 4-1 to retain Palumbo’s services.
Zajac, along with Bax, Cauley and Myles approved entering into a retainer with Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski. Tompkins was opposed.
The agreement specifically describes Palumbo, and the firm’s, work as “eminent domain and associated settlement proposals.” The Gazette has previously reported that, in addition to reviewing the current state of the eminent domain proceedings involving NFR, Palumbo will also evaluate a proposed settlement agreement of those proceedings, negotiated between Zajac, Cauley and NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino.
The proposed settlement agreement has already been reviewed and analyzed by the city’s other outside counsel on eminent domain. Those attorneys recommended that the proposed settlement be rejected.
The council previously voted unanimously to use eminent domain to acquire some of NFR’s South End acreage to build the proposed $150 million Centennial Park events campus project. Eminent domain refers to the right of a government to take private property for a public purpose with the payment of compensation to the owner.
A New York state appeals court has since confirmed the city’s use of eminent domain.
City officials have said that the use of eminent domain was necessary because NFR has maintained the property is not for sale. NFR is proposing to use the property for a $1.5 billion data center campus.
