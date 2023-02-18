A Falls City Council member says he has settled an unpaid bill for Thruway tolls, gotten his vehicle inspected and has his vehicle back after it was seized by police.
Council Member Vincent Cauley, appointed in December to fill the unexpired term of then Council Chair John Spanbauer, said Wednesday night that he has recovered his 2013 Honda Accord after it was impounded and towed by Falls police on Feb. 9 and that his unpaid Thruway toll bill was a result of not “paying attention” after changing his license plates.
A Falls police traffic officer stopped Cauley at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 9 after running a vehicle check while waiting at a red light. In his report, Officer Darren Desantis wrote that he was stopped at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Portage Road and was behind Cauley’s car when he decided to “run/check the status of the vehicle.”
A state Department of Motor Vehicles data base showed that Cauley’s vehicle registration was suspended for a “Violation of Toll Collection Regulations Assessed by a Public Authority.” Desantis wrote that he initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle because of the suspended registration.
According to Desantis’ report, Cauley identified himself as a resident of Niagara Falls, but not as a city council member. Cauley told the officer he works in Orchard Park.
“Cauley stated he pays his toll bill little by little, but did not know it had gotten bad,” Desantis wrote.
The traffic officer said that as he spoke with Cauley, he also noticed that the vehicle’s inspection sticker was expired.
The officer said he seized the license plates on the vehicle and called for a tow truck to impound it. Cauley was given traffic tickets for a suspended registration and operating a vehicle without an inspection.
The officer also noted that his body camera was activated during the duration of the traffic stop.
When questioned about the incident, Cauley said it was the result of his switching his license plates.
“Four years ago, I changed my license plates because (they) were old,” the council member said.
Prior to that, Cauley said he had paid his tolls automatically through the E-Z Pass program. He said he assumed that when he changed license plates the tolls would continue to be deducted from his bank account.
However, E-Z Pass accounts are linked to a license plate number and the changing of the plates on Cauley’s vehicle would have required him to change his account information. Cauley admitted that he didn’t do that.
“You know I do everything online and I was just going along and I assumed (the tolls) were still coming out of my bank, so I didn’t really pay attention,” Cauley said.
Since his car was seized and impounded, Cauley said he has paid the overdue tolls, and gotten the car inspected. He did not disclose how much he owed in unpaid tolls.
“It’s all good, everything is good,” Cauley said. “The inspection is good, too.”
The council member would also have been responsible for paying for the cost of the tow and any associated storage fees.
The incident has sparked some condemnations on social media, but Cauley said he is happy to answer his critics.
“I’ll gladly take any questions from anybody who wants to know (about the incident),” Cauley said. “I just want the facts to get out.”
