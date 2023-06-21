Members of the Falls City Council voted Tuesday night to enter into an agreement with National Grid to purchase street lighting operations in the city.
They also agreed to hire Wendel, an architecture, engineering, energy efficiency and construction management firm to oversee what is estimated to be a $10 million dollar project that would upgrade the city’s street lighting infrastructure and provide the opportunity to invest in what is known as smart city technology.
The vote, at a special meeting, was 3-1, with Council Member Vincent Cauley (R) opposing the project and Council Member Donta Myles (D) absent.
Keith Krug, an energy services executive with Wendel, told the council members that National Grid offered two options for upgrading the city’s street lighting to more efficient LED technolgy. Krug said the city could achieve an expected 50% percent savings on energy costs by having the utility convert current street lights to LED lights over time.
A second option, Krug said, would allow the city to purchase “all of the utility’s assets” in the Falls and take over their operation. That, Krug said, would provide even greater savings to the city by eliminating the facilities maintenance charge imposed by National Grid.
The Falls currently budgets $1.3 million annually for street lighting.
“Of that $1.3 million, two-thirds of that are facilities maintenance costs,” Krug said.
Wendel estimates that a takeover of the street lighting system would allow the Falls to trim that cost by between 50% to 60%.
“(The street lighting infrastructure) is an asset. You have to maintain it,” Krug said.
That would be done by the city hiring a “qualified electrical contractor” to handle the repair and maintenance of lights and paying National Grid what was described as a “nominal” attachment fee for having the LED lights mounted on its power poles. National Grid’s ubiquitous wooden poles would remain owned by the utility.
“Any wood pole would be owned by the utility and remained owned by the utility,” Krug said.
Krug described the city’s expected maintenance costs as a “net savings” over National Grid’s facilities maintenance charge. The projected savings to the city from the LED conversion and the operations takeover is about $700,000 a year.
The project would take between 6 to 10 years to complete, but Wendel said savings would begin accumulate as soon as the conversion and takeover began.
The consultant also advised that if the city was interested in adding additional smart technologies to the project it would reduce some savings, but would be cheaper to accomplish as part of the larger project rather than another upgrade later
The city will bear an upfront cost of $4 million for the project. Mayor Robert Restaino has proposed using American Rescue Plan funds to cover that cost.
