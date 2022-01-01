Falls City Council gets three new members and a new chair to begin 2022

The Niagara Falls City Council underwent transformational change on Saturday.
When the five member council convenes Wednesday for its first regularly scheduled meeting of 2022, it will have a new chairman, entering just his third year as a council member, and three new members, serving for their first time ever as elected officials.
The changes were cemented during the council's annual New Year's Day organizational meeting. New members Donta Myles, Traci Bax and David Zajac were sworn into office while Council Member John Spanbauer was selected as the body's chairperson.
Spanbauer, who had been the council's junior member, replaces the council's most senior member, Kenny Tompkins, as the chair. Tompkins nominated Spanbauer, who abstained in the voting, but garnered the support of all the other council members.
"I just want to thank my colleagues. We are a diverse group, a woman, two young men, one Black and one white, a member in his seventh year on the council and a senior citizen," Spanbauer said in a laughing reference to himself. "And we are diverse in our thoughts. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make the city better."
Spanbauer and Tompkins sent a ripple of laughter through the packed City Hall council chambers when they briefly forgot they had changed roles. As the city clerk moved through a brief agenda, which included the adoption of the city's investment policy for 2022 and the designation of the Niagara Gazette as the city's official newspaper, Spanbauer moved the approval of the items, while Tompkins called for a vote.
As the laughter subsided, Spanbauer and Tompkins reversed to their new roles and both items were approved unanimously.
The council also oversaw the swearing-in of two new members of the Niagara County Legislature, who will represent the city. Legislator Jeffrey Elder will represent the Fourth District, while Legislator Chris Voccio replaces long-time county lawmaker Dennis Virtuoso in the Sixth District.
"We look forward to working with our new legislature colleagues," Spanbauer said.
For Bax, the swearing-in ceremony was the culmination of what she described as "a lot of hard work" during her campaign.
"But today, it's not about me," Bax said. "It's about working with my colleagues in city government and the residents of Niagara Falls because it takes all of us to move the city forward."
Bax said that during her campaign she "learned about the issues and concerns of the community."
"The most important work starts today, to make this a great city," she said.
Zajac was sworn-in with his daughter and fiancee, looking on. After taking the oath, he embraced both with a big hug.
"The butterflies are definitely being felt, but they're good butterflies," the new council member said.
Zajac said he anticipates that much of the council's work this year will be focused on how to best use city's American Rescue Plan funding.
"I want to see what we can do to better the city," Zajac said.
For Myles, the journey to a seat on the council dais has been a long one. He lost his first race for a seat two years ago.
"It's been a long ride, but it's been such a learning experience," he said. "I'm honored and proud be of service. I believe (a council seat) is a servant position."
A constant presence and public speaker at city council meetings for the last four years, Myles said he will not forget what inspired him to seek the council seat.
"That is going to be something I will keep with me and hold dear," Myles said of his community activism. "The people in power will never outweigh the power of the people."
