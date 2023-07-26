Falls City Council members are poised to approve the hiring of an outside lawyer at their meeting tonight to “review” the city’s ongoing efforts to acquired 10 to 12 acres of South End property, currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and an affiliated company, through the use of eminent domain.
Council Chair David Zajac (R), along with fellow Council Members Traci Bax (R), Vincent Cauley (R) and Donta Myles (D), are expected to approve a retainer for Jeffrey Palumbo, a partner in the Buffalo-based law firm Block, Longo, LaMarca and Brzezinski. Council Member Kenny Tompkins has previously indicated that he will oppose hiring Palumbo.
A copy of the retainer, reviewed by the Gazette, calls for Palumbo to be paid at an hourly rate of $350 and provides for the payment of an hourly rate of $250 for a paralegal. It also requires the council to pay expenses for "filing fees, transcripts of court and other proceedings, postage, subpoenas, expert witness fees, travel expenses, mileage, judgement and lien searches, computerized legal research and the like."
The retainer specifically provides "no guarantee" of the total attorney fees and expenses the council may be charged. It also requires the immediate, upfront payment of $6,000 to Palumbo's firm.
The 2023 city budget allocates between $20,000 and $25,000 to the City Council for for consultants. The retainer will be paid out of that allocation.
The agreement specifically describes Palumbo, and the firm's, work as "eminent domain and associated settlement proposals." The Gazette has previously reported that, in addition to reviewing the current state of the eminent domain proceedings involving NFR, Palumbo will also evaluate a proposed settlement agreement, negotiated between Zajac, Cauley and NFR Executive Vice President Roger Trevino.
The proposed settlement agreement has already been reviewed and analyzed by two other private attorneys, working as outside counsel for the city on the eminent domain proceedings.
The council previously voted unanimously to use eminent domain to acquire some of NFR's South End acreage to build a proposed $150 million “events campus,” to be known as Centennial Park. Eminent domain refers to the right of a government to take private property for a public purpose with the payment of compensation to the owner.
City officials have said that the use of eminent domain was necessary because NFR has maintained the property is not for sale. NFR is proposing to use the property for a $1.5 billion data center campus.
