The timer has started for Falls city lawmakers to decide whether or not they want to move forward with a plan to acquire 12 acres of South End property, by eminent domain, to build the proposed Centennial Park project.
City Council members have 90 days, beginning today, to accept a negative declaration environmental impact statement and make “determinations” that it would be in the public interest for the city to take the properties on Falls Street and John B. Daly Boulevard from their current owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), and a subsidiary, and move forward with the construction of a park and events center envisioned as part of the Centennial project.
Council Chair John Spanbauer started the clock ticking on the eminent domain proposal when he closed a 48-minute continuation of a June 29 public hearing Tuesday night. The hearing had sought additional comment on the eminent domain plans, first advanced by Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.
Eminent domain refers to the right of “a government or its representative to take private property for public use, as long as the land owner is fairly compensated.”
The city’s outside legal counsel for the Centennial Park project, Dan Spitzer, told the council members, “In terms of the (Centennial Park) plans, nothing has changed.” Spitzer said an environmental impact study, conducted by an outside consultant, had determined that the project would have no negative impact on the environment.
NFR has aggressively opposed the city’s use of eminent domain to take its property, described as 907 Falls St. and an adjacent portion of property along John Daly Memorial Parkway.
“Eminent domain is the wrong tool to drive economic development in Niagara Falls,” John Horn, an attorney representing NFR, told the council. “There are a lot of other places where this events center could go.”
Chief among those other places, Horn told the council members, is a different parcel of South End property, 20 acres in total, that NFR has offered to give to the city for free. City officials have previously rejected that offer, contending that NFR doesn’t actually own all of that property, which includes Niagara County’s Department of Social Services Building, two churches and 30 privately owned homes.
Horn said that at a recent meeting between NFR and city representatives, the developer offered a map showing how a park could be located on the 20 acres, without displacing private property owners. City officials said the NFR proposal consisted of a park without an adjacent events center.
A frustrated Spitzer told the council, “This is a company (NFR) that signed a contract with you 20 years ago and agreed to invest $110 million in their properties. They have not done that. We are going to keep meeting with them, but it takes two to party.”
Horn told the council that NFR’s proposal for the contested 12 acres, the development of a $1.48 billion data center offered a much greater public benefit than a park and an events center. The NFR attorney claimed the 600,000 square foot center would create 5,600 construction jobs “over a multi-year period” and 550 permanent jobs, generating $30 million in wages.
None of those claims could be independently confirmed. City officials also disputed the validity of the claims and noted that the 12 acres is not currently zoned for a data center development.
Restaino has suggested that the data center proposal is an attempt by NFR to increase the value of the land being sought for Centennial Park. NFR has valued that property at $45,000 an acre for property tax assessment purposes.
Horn has previously told the council that compensating NFR for the park site would cost “much more” than that.
If the council determines it would be a public benefit to take the properties for the Centennial Park project, it would open a 30-day window for NFR to challenge the plan in court, It would also open a two year window for the city to actually take control of the properties.
Immediately after the eminent domain hearing, the council concluded another public hearing, that was continued from June 29. Council members listened to final comments on proposed amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that would further govern the location and operation of so-called high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities
The council has been engaged in a frantic effort to adopt the zoning code amendments before the expiration, in September, of a moratorium on the siting of new high-energy use facilities in the city.
The council first adopted the six-month moratorium on “the creation, establishment, development, construction, expansion, enlargement, and operation of commercial data centers” in the city in December. The moratorium, which also includes bitcoin mining operations was later extended to Sept. 13.
The zoning code amendments have already been approved and recommended by the Niagara Falls and Niagara County Planning boards.
Spitzer reminded the council members that the current Zoning Code does not permit high-energy use industries to operate in the city.
“Cryptocurrency mining and data centers are currently illegal in the city, but we are working with the industry to establish (rules) that would allow them,” Spitzer said.
Under the proposed new Zoning Code ordinance, high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, would be restricted to land that is zoned as industrial. The proposed amendments would also act as a so-called “overlay” to the current industrial zoning requirements, adding new restrictions that would place limits on noise levels and require set-backs of facilities to address quality of life issues.
The new ordinance is expected to be approved by the council at its regular legislative meeting, later today.
