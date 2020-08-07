The Falls City Council has approved the immediate expenditure of $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to kick-start a citywide COVID-19 testing program in danger of drastically reducing its scope.
That expenditure could grow up to $250,000 if the need for testing, contact tracing and isolation continues.
The council, meeting in a special session requested by Mayor Robert Restaino, approved the expenditure unanimously.
The community testing program has been conducted by Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
"It's been a couple of weeks since Memorial has been able to do the testing (at the level) it had been," Restaino told the council members.
Since the medical center first rolled out an aggressive testing and mapping program for COVID-19 cases in early summer, more than 7,500 city residents have been tested. Public health officials say that has allowed for faster treatment of those infected with the disease and quicker isolation of infected patients to prevent the virus' spread.
Restaino said recent testing showed a 1 percent positivity rate in the city.
"When the positivity rate is up to that, you're getting ahead of the virus," the mayor said.
But a shift in the availability of testing resources, at the request of federal public health officials, has reduced Memorial's ability to conduct large-scale community testing. Those resources were ordered to be directed to southern and southwestern states that are now COVID hotspots.
Memorial executives said they had to pause testing when Kaleida Health Laboratories, its testing partner, encountered supply chain issues. Kaleida officials called it "a battle for our laboratory and purchasing teams.”
The approval by the City Council will allow for an immediate allocation of $50,000 from CDBG funds currently held in administrative budget lines. Restaino said local U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials have signed off on the plan.
The city is set to receive $250,000 in CARES Act CDBG funding and would replace the administrative funds out of that award, while also being able to use that grant in support of additional community testing.
"No project or program to which (CDBG) funds have already been allocated will be impacted," Restaino assured the council.
Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo told council members funding will make a critical difference in fighting the novel coronavirus.
“We have mapped the addresses of every person we have tested as positive for the novel coronavirus, identified hot spot clusters, and will target those locations as we focus on making tests available to the most vulnerable populations in the city," Ruffolo said. "In the community, we want as much testing as we can."
Ruffolo also said he's hopeful more residents will get tested because the new tests will be oral and less invasive than current testing.
"The testing is critical to keep the city open," Restaino said. "It's critical to keep the economy open and critical to reopen schools. It's the way to keep people safe."
