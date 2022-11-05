Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High near 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.