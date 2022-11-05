The Niagara Falls City Council has unanimously approved a replacement for its departing chairman, John Spanbauer, on Wednesday.
The council appointed Vincent Cauley to fill the remainder of Spanbauer’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Cauley will take over Spanbauer’s seat effective Dec. 21, after Spanbauer’s resignation becomes effective Dec. 20.
Spanbauer had originally announced that he would step down from the council in April. He said at that time that he would resign effective May 25.
However, he later reversed course and said he would stay until the end of 2022, citing concerns that his departure would leave the body with only one experienced member, since the other three members were in their first year in office.
In recommending Cauley to his colleagues, Spanbauer said a total of 13 individuals had approached the council’s Republican caucus seeking the appointment. The City Charter allows for vacancies to be filled by members of the same political party as the departing council member.
in 2021, Democratic City Council Member Andrew Touma resigned his post and was replaced by fellow Democrat and former City Council Member Frank Soda. Spanbauer said that among the 13 individuals seeking to fill his term, two were former GOP members of the council.
The council chair did not further identify who the 13 applicants were.
The Falls Republican Committee publicly sought replacements for Spanbauer in August. In additional to Spanbauer, the council’s two other Republican members, Traci Bax and David Zajac, reportedly interviewed the candidates in October.
Calls and emails sent to Cauley by the Gazette were not immediately answered.
Spanbauer provided a copy of the soon-to-be council member’s resume and a cover letter that accompanied it. The resume offers no personal information about Cauley and only a brief summary of his education and work history.
In his cover letter, Cauley writes that he is “a born and raised resident of Niagara Falls.”
He indicates that he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) from 2002 to 2007 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering.
From January 2008 to May 2011 he was employed as a design engineer with Audubon Machinery Corporation. Since February 2012, he has been an applications engineer with ITT Enidine.
His resume indicates that Cauley is the vice president of the community organization Men Standing Strong Together. He also lists a position of Vice President of Deacons at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church on Tennessee Avenue in the Falls.
In his cover letter, addressed to Spanbauer, Bax and Zajac, Cauley also writes that he is interested in “safe streets, reducing crime, promoting law and order.” He also wrote that the other issues he is interested in are “economic opportunities and growth, increasing overall quality of life and outlook (and) giving our residents of all ages ‘something to do’.”
Cauley said he “absolutely intend(s) on running for the 2023 City Council election.”
“I will bring vitality, energy, an analytical mind, the ability and willingness to learn and bring a message of hope and ownership to our residents,” Cauley wrote in his cover letter.”
“We believe he’ll be a leader and an asset (to the council),” Spanbauer said.
