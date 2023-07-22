Dr. Kenneth Cobham, pastor of the Dominion Life Christian Center in Niagara Falls, describes the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in one word: “Alarming.”
Cobham, who leads the Michigan Avenue Church with his wife, Dr. Sandra Cobham, said he lost 11 people to the disease who were either family members or friends.
As a church pastor, he understands how the pandemic impacted the lives and souls of many people. From a mental, financially, spiritual and emotional standpoint, he also knows many of those individuals are still struggling to cope and recover and heal.
“I have people in my church that have received setbacks on their jobs, but the impact of Covid on their families, the loss of people in their lives was so alarming,” Cobham said. “We need to really be together and pray for them. It is sad that this has happened to so many people. Here in New York state, we suffered quite a devastating blow.”
Cobham is hopeful an event scheduled for next weekend at his church will provide assistance to those who are still in need of healing.
The “Beyond Expectations, Deliverances, Miracles and Healing Conference,” set for July 28 and July 30, will offer attendees spiritual support and guidance of all kinds, with a focus on ways for individuals to find strength as they continue to deal with whatever losses they may have experienced in the wake of the pandemic.
The two-day event will feature Bishop Silas Johnson, senior pastor of Full Counsel Metro Church in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Cobham said Johnson has taken up a spiritual call to assist people in communities in need as a result of the pandemic’s impact. He said Johnson called him to suggest he pay a visit to the Falls, which is how the “Beyond Expectations” conference came together.
“It’s intended to encourage and to minister to people who have really been impacted by COVID,” Cobham said. “Some people have lost their families, their loved ones. Some people are still recovering physically and emotionally and financially. There are a number of people who are psychologically, mentally, physically still gong through the effects of the pandemic and he just wants to be a blessing to the community.”
Johnson is the senior pastor and overseer of Full Counsel Ministries, one of the fastest growing churches in central Arkansas. His ministry supports a base church in north Little Rock and a second campus in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which has a congregation of more than 4,500 members.
Bishop Johnson is known for providing “strong, yet practical” faith messages and his ministry and teachings stretch across 12 states in America and into Africa, Central America and the Caribbean. He is also founder of the AM radio station KJBN 1050 and U.IA.M., a community development corporation.
Cobham said Johnson, a father of five children, brings renewed understanding to his messages of loss and recovery having himself endured the death of his wife who lost her battle with cancer two years ago.
Cobham said people who attend the upcoming conference in the Falls will hear from Johnson a message about “God is using him for healing, to pray for people who have had adverse effects,” Cobham said.
“One of the messages I think they will receive is, No. 1, all is not lost,” he added. “Life is not over because you lost your family and you are still here. The other thing is they can overcome the emotional and mental stress that has impacted a lot of people.”
“Beyond Expectations, Deliverances, Miracles and Healings,” will take place over the course of two days, with day one of the event starting at 7 p.m. Friday (July 28) and day two starting at 10 a.m. Sunday (July 30). Both events will take place at Dominion Life Christian Center, 2820 Michigan Ave., Niagara Falls.
For more information, call the church at 716-297-1393, inquire by email at office@dominionlifecc.org or visit the church’s Facebook page.
