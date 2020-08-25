Falls cancels annual Sept. 11 memorial service

Amid COVID-19 restrictions and out of consideration for public safety, officials in the City of Niagara Falls and members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department have decided to cancel the this year's 9/11 memorial service, which would have been the city's 19th ceremony honoring the victims of the terrorism attacks.
In lieu of a public gathering and service, the public is encouraged to privately honor the memory of those who died that day. Alternatively, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting a Sept. 11 Day of Service and Remembrance that will feature a socially distanced gathering at Schoellkopf Park.
More information about the events will be posted on http://911dayniagara.org/.
Niagara Falls Fire Department Chief Joseph Pedulla, who oversees the annual 9/11 memorial service called the decision to cancel was made with regret but said, ultimately, it was the right move because public safety is the city's greatest concern.
“We all must do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said. "We hope that public will privately honor the memory of those who died. We are hopeful that we will resume this tribute next year, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”
