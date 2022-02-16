A pair of newly elected Western New York city court judges are trading places for their first year on the bench.
Officials with the state's Office of Court Administration (OCA) confirmed on Tuesday that City Court Judge Jenelle Faso, elected to the Niagara Falls bench in November, and City Court Judge Rebecca L. Town, elected to the Buffalo bench, also in November, will swap seats for the next year.
The reason of the judges temporary re-assignments is their former work as prolific defense attorneys.
"Both judges were legal aid attorneys who handled cases primarily in the courts they were elected to," Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chelfan said. "Consequently, these jurist would be permanently disqualified from all matters that they participated in as an attorney and disqualified, for a period of two years, from any matter involving their former client."
It's not an uncommon dilemma in Niagara County, Current Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek spent much of her first year on the bench, in 2021, handling cases in other counties to avoid being confronted with defendants whose matters she had handled during her term as the district attorney here.
The same practice was used for former county court Judges Matthew J. Murphy III and Peter Broderick after they joined the bench following multiple terms as Niagara County DAs.
Despite being form Buffalo, Town seemed comfortable on the bench in Falls City Court on Monday, as she handled multiple criminal arraignments and was ready to preside over a preliminary hearing for murder suspect Gilbert Cruz. That hearing was waived to allow Cruz's case go to directly to a Niagara County grand jury.
Media releases from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn have noted that Faso has been handing criminal arraignments in Buffalo City Court as well.
"After consultation with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics and after due deliberation by the District Administrative Judge (Erie County Family Court Judge Kevin Carter), Judge Faso was assigned to Buffalo and Judge Town to Niagara Falls to avoid these conflicts and to avoid the appearance of impropriety," Chalfan said.
Chalfan indicated that both Faso and Town should return to their respective home benches by the end of the year.
