Brian Archie, co-chair of the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, has been appointed to the state's Racial Equity Working Group. The eight-member panel was established by legislation in 2021 to develop recommendations or legislative actions aimed at reducing racial and ethnic disparities.
“I am pleased to appoint Brian Archie to the Racial Equity Working Group," Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) said in a release. "His experience, leadership and commitment to community service will be incredibly valuable as this panel conducts its work/
"Assemblyman Angelo Morinello provided an insightful and strong recommendation for this appointment, having known what Brian means to the Niagara Falls community. I appreciate Brian’s enthusiasm and willingness to join this effort and I’m confident he will play an important role.”
Added Morinello, “Brian Archie’s appointment to the Racial Equity Working group is a perfect fit and I’m grateful to Leader Barclay for taking this step. I’ve been familiar with Brian’s work for years and am fortunate to know him. This position was custom-designed for him and I know he’ll make significant contributions as the working group carries out its mission."
The Racial Equity Working Group consists of eight appointees who are representatives of disadvantaged communities, including areas with limited access to health care services.
“I truly believe this is a step forward and an opportunity to bring a community-centered lens to the work around racial equity and social justice as it relates to the health of our community as a whole,” Archie said. “I enter this space with both humility and gratitude, thanking Assemblyman Morniello for this positioning to be a servant leader.”
According to the legislation, the Racial Equity Working Group will study:
• Methods for community engagement and tools for government agencies to engage with communities of color regarding health care services
• Partnerships to eliminate racial or ethnic disparities in education, employment, housing and criminal justice
• Measures to promote racially-equitable hiring and promotion of employees, including in health care
• Support of local, state, regional and federal initiatives that advance efforts to reduce or eliminate racism
• Measures to expand understanding of racism and how racism affects individual and population health
• Social determinants of health and how they impact the health, mental health, educational and career opportunities.
The Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative is an initiative dedicated to helping people become more physically active and improving the overall health of the community. Archie also previously served as the chairman of the Human Rights Commission for the City of Niagara Falls.
He is a board member of the Niagara Chapter of the NAACP, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority and the Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry. In addition to his numerous community service positions, Archie works as the community manager for Fellowships and Programs with People Power Health.
