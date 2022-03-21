In just three months, the Falls has now doled-out more than $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
The updated tally of spending, from City Controller Daniel Morello, for members of the city council, follows the council’s December action to approve Mayor Robert Restaino’s outline for allocating the $57.2 million the city received in COVID-19 aid from the federal government.
The major components of the mayor’s plan call for spending $26.4 million in “investment in the community,” $11.4 million for public safety, $10.1 million toward city-owned buildings, as well as $3.5 million for small business and minority and women-owned business enterprises.
Restaino has also proposed spending $2.5 million in rescue funds on city operations, with $1.5 million targeted toward administrative expenses and $600,000 for budget reimbursements.
Morello told the council that the city has sent $95,600 to replace the reserve osmosis system at the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion. It has also contracted for just over $74,000 in IT infrastructure improvements.
A security review on the city’s IT system, in 2019, found it to be out-dated and potentially vulnerable to hackers.
The fire department has purchased new regulators for the its Scott air packs, at a cost of $152,791 and has acquired thermal imaging cameras for $17,160.
At the same time, the police department has spent $765,991 to replace out-dated body cameras and obsolete Tasers.
The first wave of Rescue Plan spending was rounded out with $25,000 for programs at the LaSalle Educational Club, the city’s $205,000 share of costs related to road repairs on Military Road and Cayuga Drive and $78,535 in reimbursements to the 2021 city budget.
Morello also provided council members with an upbeat look at the first two months of city parking operations in 2022. With the addition of new traffic control arms at the Falls’ surface parking lots and its parking ramp, collections have spiked upward.
The currently unaudited results for the parking ramp shows collections for the first two months of 2022 totaled $8,063 compared to revenue of $361 in 2021, $2,911 in 2020 and $2,544 in 2019.
The numbers for the parking lots were even better. Unaudited collections fo the first two months of 2022 totaled $17,596 compared to nothing for 2021 and $4,895 in 2020 and $5,577 in 2019.
Total unaudited parking revenues for operations in January and February 2022 were $49,913 compared to $25,224 in 2021 and $48,387 in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.