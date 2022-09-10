There’s plenty of big construction projects on the horizon in Western New York, with Amazon’s new distribution center in the Town of Niagara and the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park ranking high on the list.
Those projects, representing more than a billion and a half dollars in total investment, will require a lot of construction workers.
Helping area residents get started on a path to securing jobs in the construction field is at the heart of the mission for the Independent Contractors Guild of WNY, a workforce training organization that is now based in Niagara Falls.
On Friday, the guild celebrated the success of its latest group of graduates which, for the first time in the organization’s history, included a Niagara County resident.
Founded in 2017, ICG is a non-profit organization that is registered with the New York State Department of Labor’s apprenticeship program. The organization establishes partnerships with local companies and contractors in an effort to fulfill its core mission which is to connect employers who need employees with area residents who can handle the work.
As part of its efforts, ICG offers a 17-week skilled construction craft labor course that provides participants, age 16 and up, with an introduction to various aspects of 17 different trades, including welding, plumbing carpentry and electrical work. Completion of the pre-apprenticeship program allows graduates to move on to full apprenticeships, actual jobs with local employers or, in some cases, companies they start and operate themselves.
ICG Director Frank Daniel, who has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry, said beyond providing introductory on-the-job skills, the program is designed to help participants understand the basics of obtaining and keeping a job, including the importance of showing up on time and putting in an honest effort.
“We try to get them prepared to be not only entry level but to be able to do the be prepared for a job and hit the ground running because these companies don’t have time, really, to train,” Daniel said.
Right now, with Amazon, the Bills stadium and other projects looming, Daniel said demand is high for quality people who are capable of doing quality work in a variety of areas. At the moment, he said welding and millwright work top the list of needs identified by companies that work with ICG.
“The industry needs these kinds of programs to fill these kinds of jobs that are coming up,” he said.
Friday’s graduation ceremony, held at the TREC business incubator on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls, celebrated the organization’s fourth graduating class, which included three area residents, including Aaron Russell, Philip Ward and Joe Riggi IV, a graduate of the 2021 class from Niagara-Wheatfield High School. Riggi is the first Niagara County resident to complete the skilled construction craft laborers course.
The 19-year-old Wheatfield resident said the course helped him to better understand the basics of construction, which he hopes will help him pursue his long-term goal of running his own business someday.
“Eventually, one day, I want to start a company,” he said.
Ward, 29, from Buffalo, had his certification in heating and air conditioning services prior to entering the ICG pre-apprentice program. He said he enrolled because he wants to diversify his skills so he can get more involved in the home construction field. He has already started his own construction company called WBS+P Construction with his girlfriend and fellow ICG graduate, Shannon Howard. Now that he’s finished the ICG program, he will also start working as a level 2 maintenance technician with Gold Wynn Residential.
Ward said he was most interested in the carpentry portion of the ICG program, adding that he’s hoping it will help him to become more involved in the home construction industry in Western New York in the future.
“It’s just amazing to create something out of nothing,” he said, referring to the process of building homes.
ICG started in the City of Buffalo before moving its operation in July to its current location at 8525 Porter Road, Niagara Falls.
ICG representatives say one of their goals moving forward is to enroll more residents from Niagara Falls and Niagara County into their programs.
ICG’s educational director Renee Daniel said there’s a lot of construction work getting ready to be done in the Falls area and her organization does not want Falls residents looking on from the sidelines and watching while jobs on construction sites go to people who live outside the area.
In general, she said, demand is high right now for trained people with the skills desired by contractors.
“The construction workforce needs a workforce. It is vital. We get calls everyday, asking us ‘who do we have? who do you have?’” she said.
IGC’s pre-apprenticeship program is offered in sessions that run year-round. Each session can accommodate up to 40 participants.
Frank Daniel said the COVID-19 pandemic limited his organization’s to provide training but the program is starting to build back to pre-COVID practices and participation.
“It derailed everything,” Daniel said, referring to the pandemic. “We stayed alive and kept doing it, but we didn’t have much participation in terms of in-classroom training.”
There is financial help available for Niagara County residents who are interested in enrolling in the ICG program, according to Dawn Cody, senior employment and training coordinator for Niagara County. Cody said the county, using federal funds passed through the state, can offer full financial assistance to two adult participants in the ICG program. For more information, Niagara County residents are encouraged to contact Cody’s office at 716-278-8182.
For more information about enrolling in the skilled construction craft laborers course or other programs offered by ICG, call Frank Daniel at 716-464-3442 or visit the organization’s website at www.icgofwny.com.
