Niagara Falls-based WEBR radio (1440 AM) has hired veteran radio jock Tony Venturoli as its new program director.
The move was announced by the station’s owner, Bill Yuhnke.
“I’m very excited and pleased to announce that Tony will be taking over as program director immediately,” Yuhnke said.
In January, the longtime owner and operator of Liberty Yellow Cab, expanded his broadcast holdings by purchasing Lockport-based WLVL radio (1340 AM). Yuhnke said WLVL will operate as a “sister station” to WEBR.
“Tony has a long record in radio and is a perfect fit for what we are doing at WEBR,” Yuhnke said. “We are committed to offering our listeners the best radio that we can and Tony fits perfectly with that effort.”
Venturoli, who describes himself as “blue-collar kid from South Buffalo,” said he was delighted to get the call from Yuhnke and is anxious to continue the local flavor of the station. A disc jockey, who traces his time in radio back to his days at the college radio station at Buffalo State, Venturoli said he will use those years of experience to support Yuhnke’s vision for the station.
“There’s no secret to my radio formula,” Venturoli said. “Just be yourself and be who your are. I come from South Buffalo and I’ve used my real name all the way, dating back to when I first started in radio at top 40 station WNIA in 1972.”
While attending Buffalo State, Venturoli worked at WBUF and then went on to spend time working with local radio legends Frank Benny and Stan Roberts at WGR. He also handled production work for Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Famer John Otto.
Venturoli spent 17 years at oldies station WHTT, where he said he did “everything that needed to be done” before joining WEBR in 2021 on the noon to 3 p.m. shift.
In one of his first moves as program director, Venturoli has hired a couple of veteran radio jocks to fill slots at WEBR. Mike Jacobs takes over the daily 2 to 6 p.m. on-air shift while Phil Kennedy will now handle production at the station.
“I’m just overjoyed I was able to land these two radio pros to join me at WEBR,” Venturoli said. “ I’m thankful to the station’s CEO and Liberty Yellow Cab owner Bill Yunhnke for giving me this opportunity and I intend to help Bill deliver the kind of radio listening that he wants for his audience. We will pursue that commitment every day.”
Kennedy is a 12-year radio veteran beginning at Stephens Media Group in Rochester, where he did promotions for all three of their stations. Most recently he produced multiple shows on WBEN from 2017 — 2021.
He moved to Buffalo in 2015 to begin work at Entercom Radio, now Audacy.
Jacobs said his new gig is bringing his career full circle, as he grew up two blocks from the WEBR transmitter site in Hamburg.
“I can remember the gigantic letters atop the building, WEBR, and the glow of the red neon at night when it was lit up,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs says he was always fascinated by radio and joined the broadcasting club at Frontier High School where he acted as disc jockey and did the morning announcements. He says his first real DJ position was at the Hamburg Roller Rink.
Among the stations where Jacobs has worked are WEDG The Edge 103.3 FM and WHTT FM.
“It is a truly an exciting opportunity for me,” Jacobs said. “I am looking forward to joining the great team that Tony is putting together at WEBR. We’re going to have a lot of fun and deliver the goods.”
