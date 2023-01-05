There was a time in her life, more than 20 years ago now, when Andreia B. Feagin admits to having a nagging feeling that she was, in a word, stuck.
So stuck, in fact, that the Niagara Falls native felt she needed to do something get herself unstuck and get her life moving in a more fulfilling direction.
It was at that time when she applied for a spot as a participant in the Inner Visions Life Institute, a program overseen by writer, teacher and life coach Iyanla Vanzant that helps people focus on the development and discipline of their minds so they can grow in consciousness.
As one of 16 participants during that 2019 session, Feagin said she did a lot of self-exploration, especially as it related to her early childhood years.
“It was hell,” she said, laughing. “It was so difficult because you had to stir up a lot of things you just don’t talk about most of the time.”
While a painful process, Feagin said it turned out as she hoped, helping her to change her mindset and re-set her life.
She said the journey helped her realize two things: She wanted to help guide other people down similar paths and money doesn’t always buy happiness.
“I discovered that it wasn’t the houses and the cars. It wasn’t the exterior things that most of the time we think is the American Dream and that’s what we want. It’s internal,” she said.
Feagin’s journey of self discovery actually started with a busted knee.
Prior to enrolling in Inner Visions, Feagin said she fell and broke her knee while she was living in Columbus, Ohio.
Recovering from the injury gave her a lot of down time, which allowed her to do a lot of thinking about her direction in life.
Back then, she was enrolled in cosmetology school and taking courses at Devry Institute of Technology because she couldn’t quite decide whether she wanted to be a hairdresser or a computer programmer. While attending classes, she also juggled a part-time job and her personal life.
Feagin said she realized she didn’t want to do either of those things and only pursued them because she thought they would help her make money.
“I was super busy and I was so unhappy. When I broke my knee, it took a whole year and just decided that I was just going to do it differently,” she said.
“It almost made me feel relieved,” she said, referring to the knee injury. “I felt like something had interrupted my unhappy life because I was on a wheel and I was just going.”
Feagin decided to return to her native Niagara Falls and that’s when she met Maureen O’Halloran, a woman who became a mentor and one of her closest friends. O’Halloran, who passed away two years ago, gave Feagin the confidence and final push she needed to pursue her dreams of becoming a life coach and author.
“I had been praying to God to send me a spiritual mother and when I met her it made me realize it was her,” Feagin said.
Feagin has now written nine books. Her latest, “Deliver Her: The Pathway to Make Your Dream a Reality,” offers readers seven steps for making their dreams a reality.
Feagin’s mission is to help people “interrupt the pattern of living an unfulfilling life and replace it with a lifestyles that provides more joy, peace and fulfillment.”
The book’s opening quote: “True happiness starts with the heart.”
It also, according to Feagin, involves self care and making daily decisions that are part of larger plan and have real purpose.
“Your choices have to be intentional,” she said. “It’s not fly by night, living day-to-day and whatever happens, happens. You want to be intentional about the people you are around, the places you go, the things that you do.”
Feagin will discuss her book and her life experiences during “Deliver Her, a Live Experience,” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Niagara Riverside Resort Hotel, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls.
The session is designed for women and to help them overcome obstacles in their lives so they can experience more joy and peace. As mothers, wives, grandmothers and often full-time employees or business owners, Feagin said women can easily find themselves spinning out of control on the “hamster wheel” of life.
“We are loving people and we are raised to love people and to take care of other people and be compassionate, but when it comes to ourselves, we put ourselves in the back burner and we don’t give that kind of attention to ourselves,” she said.
A limited number of tickets are still available for Feagin’s live event, which includes breakfast. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, call 716-990-0107 or send questions via email to andreiaspeaks@gmail.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Copies of Feagin’s latest book, “Deliver Her: The Pathway to Make Your Dream a Reality,” are available through Amazon by visiting www.amzn.to/3virRij.
