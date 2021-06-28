Falls Attorney Whitney Mallam noted for service, delight in whimsy

Whitney Mallam volunteered his time to some serious causes. But he also savored the whimsical and wasn’t above telling silly jokes.
Mallam, 81, a Niagara Falls native who lived in Lewiston, died Friday of heart failure. A long-time Falls attorney, he was devoted to his family, his faith, and his community. But he also loved to laugh, his wife Bonne recalled on Monday and given the seriousness of his work and the causes he cared for so deeply, people were often surprised by his sense of humor.
“He loved making people laugh,” Bonnie said. “He would tell them corny jokes, what we call ‘dad’ jokes.' "
Even in the hospital, at the end of his life, he asked the nurses "Do you folks take bitcoin?" she said.
"We didn’t even know he knew what bitcoin was. The nurses were flabbergasted. That’s how he dealt with strangers to try and make them laugh or smile,” she added, noting “It was nice to be married to someone like that.”
Bonnie and Whitney met in college at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. She was drawn to his caring, protective ways and the couple married 60 years ago and had four children, Catherine, of Havertown, PA; Laura Barefoot, of Raleigh, NC, Elizabeth Hare of Fuquay-Varina, NC; and a son James who died in 2018 of heart failure.
Two of his daughters, reached by phone on Monday, recalled that their father was proud of his family’s connection to the history of Niagara Falls. He is a descendant of the Whitney family, including General Parkhurst Whitney who owned the Cataract House, a hotel known to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad for freedom-seeking slaves.
“We’re the seventh generation in the Whitney line, grandchildren are the eighth,” said daughter Catherine Mallam.
“We were just going through photos, and many of them are of the grandchildren coming to visit Niagara Falls and doing all the touristy things, but they also feel like part of the history of Niagara Falls,” Catherine said.
Whitney practiced law for 55 years, and his daughters said he especially enjoyed learning about his clients and guiding them through difficult times, with no plans to retire. “He didn’t really officially retire from being a lawyer,” said daughter, Elizabeth Hare, but added that after she and her siblings were grown, all his free time was about volunteering. “There was an explosion of volunteer work,” Hare said.
Whitney was on the board at two local cemeteries, including Riverdale Cemetery in Lewiston, where his parents are buried, and at Oakwood where his ancestors are interred.
Tim Baxter, director at historic Oakwood Cemetery, noted that the daughters of Whitney’s three-times great grandfather Parkhurst Whitney are for whom Three Sisters Island was named.
Whitney is credited with helping to turn the cemetery around, following a period of financial disrepair. “Whitney was like a guiding force,” Baxter said.
Ralph Aversa, president of the board at Oakwood, said he never went a day without talking to Mallam.
“We formed a friendship and a bond,” Aversa said. “He was like a father to me.”
Aversa said it was Whitney, along with the late Larry Steele and a very dedicated new board of directors, who ushered in an era of financial security for the non-profit cemetery.
“We’re going to miss him,” Aversa said.
Whitney also served as a trustee for 28 years at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and his wife said his loyalty to the medical center came to him through his family. His uncle, Dr. Grant Guillemont, was the first cardiologist in the city of Niagara Falls and his grandmother, Lenora Whitney, was in the first women’s auxiliary at the hospital, she said.
With all those serious endeavors, Mallam appreciated the whimsical, his wife said. He loved the circus, carnivals and fairs. He also loved to collect and show model trains as a member of the Niagara Orleans Model Railroad Engineers and always had a train set in the family's Lewiston basement.
"The full length of our basement was a giant train layout," Liz said, noting the Mallam children and their friends were allowed to run the trains and blow the whistle.
Whitney also loved birdwatching and his daughters said he could name every bird, often just by the sound of their call, and taught his children to do the same.
While he deeply enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his family, overall it was a combination of his love for his family, and his service to his church and community that his family and friends will remember.
“He was one of the real good guys,” said his friend Don King of Niagara Falls, who met Mallam in the Rotary Club years ago and also served with him on the Improvement for Patient Safety Committee at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. “He was just a solid good guy and they’re hard to find these days,” King added.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 7, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. A memorial service will follow immediately at noon in the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church or Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
More information may be found on today’s obituary page. To sign a guestbook visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com.
