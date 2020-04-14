The Niagara Falls International Airport is set to receive $1.9 million as part of $23.5 million in federal funding to support local airports whose operations have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds were announced by several state lawmakers on Tuesday.
“Travel restrictions have led to only essential travel, emptying out our airports of most passengers, while still requiring airports to operate,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “This provides critical resources to help maintain vital services while our airports operate under a national state of emergency.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approved by Congress on March 27, provided $10 billion nationwide to support airports providing essential travel. New York airports received over $411 million. In addition to Niagara Falls, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport received $21.6 million.
The funding is in addition to the $61 million previously provided to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to support bus and rail public transportation operations through the coronavirus public health emergency.
“As a gateway for business, family connection and tourism, keeping New York’s airports safe, functioning and well-funded is crucial to the Upstate New York economy and way of life,” Sen. Charles Schumer said in a release. “This federal funding will offset the devastating financial impacts of COVID-19 on travel hubs throughout the state and allow New York airports to continue to work on essential services, like airport safety, and most importantly, will help New York airports have the tools they need to properly rebuild after the crisis is over. I’m proud to have fought for this funding to be included in the CARES act which will boost airports and the New York economy.”
