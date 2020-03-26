The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station has assumed Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie in accordance with the issued guidance from the secretary of defense to raise the HPCON level at all Department of Defense installations globally to combat the spread of COVID-19.
HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:
• Access to NFARS is limited to official business.
• NFARS will continue essential missions with required manning. Installation operations will be commensurate with federal, state and local guidelines; NFARS commanders will determine the installation’s essential missions and required manning in coordination with mission partners. Commander’s may consider issuing documentation as proof for personnel who require movement to and from NFARS in support of essential missions.
• NFARS will maximize telework and only conduct in-person mission essential meetings that require the fewest personnel.
• NFARS commanders instruct military members and encourage civilian employees to limit off base travel to movement to/from work, grocery and hospital/medical needs.
• Adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items).
• Implement social distancing (limit in-person meetings, socials and mass gatherings).
• The Physical Fitness Center, information tickets and travel office and outdoor recreation will remain closed until further notice.
• The Falcon Club is serving curbside pickup only to essential mission personnel. The lounge will remain closed.
• The Air Force Federal Credit Union will remain closed to all foot traffic. Members can contact 297-4034 during normal business hours for service.
• Base Lodging, The Base Exchange and Pass and ID office are open only to essential mission personnel. The Base Exchange hours are changed to 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://www.niagara.afrc.af.mil or https://www.afrc.af.mil/covid-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.