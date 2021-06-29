Falls adding a little 'Power' to Fourth of July festivities

As part of the Fourth of July festivities at Hyde Park, the Niagara Power will play the Elmira Pioneers at 6 p.m. Sunday at Sal Maglie Stadium. As part of the celebration, fans attending the game will have the option to come out on the field after the game to view the fireworks display sponsored by the Joe Cecconi Chrysler Complex.
Admission tickets for the game will be sold for $1. Concessions will also be available throughout the entire duration of this event.
“The City of Niagara Falls is pleased to be able to offer not only the Fourth of July Fireworks display with the help of Joe Cecconi Chrysler Complex, but to also have additional entertainment available with this baseball game,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “We’re proud to have the Niagara Power call Sal Maglie stadium home, and invite our residents and visitors to cheer on our City’s team and enjoy the fireworks afterwards.”
The Niagara Power team is comprised of collegiate baseball players from WNY and around the country, representing some of the best college teams in the country. They come to Niagara Falls each summer to attempt to hone their skills and gain attention of Major League Baseball scouts.
The Niagara Power was founded in 2007, and have called Sal Maglie Stadium home since then. In 2021, the Niagara Power moved to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), a premier wood bat collegiate league in New York and one of the best in the country, which has seen double digit players drafted each year from the league by Major League Baseball. Currently, there are approximately 30 former players from the PGCBL franchises are in the Majors, with well over 100 more in the minors.
The Niagara Power are operated by the Sport Management program at Niagara University and are the only team in the country owned and operated by a university. The team is student-run under the direction of Patrick Tutka. Students handle all aspects of game day operations and are given the full experience of making decisions for different aspects of the organization management such as marketing, promotions, merchandise choices and concession food choices for the team. They are also in charge of creating the game day set up and experience for fans to be as close to minor league baseball as possible.
“The Niagara Power are invested in being a part of the Niagara Falls community,” Tutka said. “We look forward to seeing many baseball fans at Sal Maglie Stadium on July 4th.”
