Falls activist becomes victim

On Friday, July 27, Simone Evans organized a march against black-on-black crime in Niagara Falls.
The march started at the the School of Entrepreneur Thought on 19th Street and headed up Pierce Avenue to 18th Street gathering participants as it went.
At the time, school founder Demetreous Nix expressed gratitude that some young men like Dyrique Hill, who has a criminal history but has worked toward a better path in life, participated.
Hill was shot Saturday night outside Max’s Lounge on Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls. He is reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit at the Erie County Medical Center with four or five bullet wounds in one of his legs.
Police are investigating.
