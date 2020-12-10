With the Falls’ 2020 fiscal year winding down, city council members have received little in the way of good news from City Controller Daniel Morello.
A review of city revenues through October, and in some cases November, showed a river of red ink running through the Falls budget, with very little likelihood of a change in course until the novel coronavirus is brought under control.
The sole bright spot for city lawmakers was rebounding county sale tax collections. After recording 11.8 percent and 19.9 percent increases in sales tax revenues in January and March, compared to 2019 numbers, collections plunged by 33 percent in April and 27.4 percent in May.
A 13 percent rebound in June was followed by a 4.8 percent decline in July and a drop of 8.4 percent in August. Then came a 26.9 percent jump in collections in September and a 6.7 percent drop in October.
Morello told the council that the, unaudited and still subject to change, revenue figures show that the city, up until November, has taken in just over $53,000 more in county sales taxes in 2020 than in 2019. A .7 percent year to year increase.
“I’m hoping November and December follow this trend,” Morello said. “It looks like were exceeding the budget.”
But that was all the good news the controller had.
Revenue from HRU sales taxes, the taxes collected on hotel, restaurant and utility bills, were are a reflection of the city’s wretched summer tourist season and staggering declines in hotel occupancy rates that shot as high as 66 percent in June.
After showing a respectable 16.7 percent increase from 2019 numbers in February, HRU tax collections tanked. Double digit declines in every month after that were highlight by declines of 57.4 percent in May and 70.5 percent in September.
Year-to-date, through October, HRU revenue has dropped 27.7 percent or $1.94 million.
Morello called the loss, “relatively consistent with other counties” across New York.
Parking operations revenues were also slammed by the lack of tourists in town. Total revenue from parking meters, parking ramps and parking lots was down more than 75 percent.
“Meters and ramps were the worst,” Morello told the city lawmakers. “We’re expecting to take in (for the year) about $450,000.”
The 2020 budget projected revenue of more than $2.49 million from parking operations.
The current city budget had included more than $17.79 million in annual state aid payments. But with the state facing a multi-billion dollar deficit, the city’s three installments of state aid were cut by 20 percent
The total loss in state aid topped $3.55 million.
“The question now is whether that will be a temporary or permanent reduction,” Morello said.
Mayor Robert Restaino told the council that, earlier in the week, he had joined with 53 other mayors, across New York, in objecting to the state aid cuts. Restaino said the mayors called on the state to reconsider the cuts.
