Fall police investigating fatal double shooting

Niagara Falls police are investigating a double shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Tuesday.
Police responded at around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the alley in the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue.
Initial reports indicate that the deceased male was shot multiple times before being transported by a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The second male involved in the shooting was reportedly transported to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of a lower leg wound.
No arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.
