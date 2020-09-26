Fall foliage changes just getting started in Niagara

Fall foliage will reach midpoint of change in portions of the Adirondacks and Thousand Islands-Seaway regions this weekend, while steady color progression continues in the other New York upstate regions, according to volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.
Here's a closer look at some of the state regions:
• Greater Niagara region — Niagara County reports from Niagara Falls predict 10% change this weekend, with touches of yellow and red, while Lewiston spotters expect nearly 10% transition change with touches of yellow and orange. Spotters in Orleans County reporting from Albion expect 10% change, with mostly green leaves and touches of red and yellow. Wyoming County remains mostly green. Wyoming County reports from Warsaw predict 20% foliage change, with touches of red, orange and yellow. Leaves are just beginning to change in Buffalo and the surrounding areas of Erie County. Look for small sparks of golden yellow and shades of red. Spotters in East Aurora expect 10% color change with mostly green leaves. Reports from Springville predict 10% change with reds and oranges becoming more prominent, along with hints of yellow.
• Chautauqua-Allegheny region — Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict up to 35% color change with bright pops of yellow and average shades of orange. With cool autumn nights expected this week, foliage could advance to midpoint of change. Spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca predict up to 25% transition. The brilliance is muted and most of the hillsides are green, but individual trees with fall coloring have become more apparent after the past weekend’s colder temperatures. In Chautauqua County, spotters in Chautauqua expect about 15% change.
• Finger Lakes — Tioga County spotters in Owego expect up to 30% change with average shades of orange and brown. Reports from Auburn in Cayuga County predict 15% transition by weekend with touches of red and yellow leaves, while Fair Haven hovers around 5% with some gold and red. Chemung County reports from Elmira predict 20% change, with shades of yellow and orange primarily at lower elevations. The City of Cortland in Cortland County can expect 15% color change with red and yellow leaves. In Livingston County, spotters reporting from Geneseo expect more than 15% change with bright shades of yellow and red beginning to pop.
• South of Rochester — Monroe County spotters in the Town of Brighton predict up to 15% color change with locust, yellow poplar and ginkgo trees beginning to turn yellow, and black maples are turning to brown on their way to yellow. Sugar maples are showing beautiful reds, russets and oranges on the exterior branches and treetops, and the silver maples starting to show yellow foliage. North of Rochester, reports from Greece predict less than 15% change, but more trees are showing signs of yellow, olive-green, and brighter reds and oranges – especially on treetops.
• Central New York — Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict as much as 30% color change this weekend with fall colors of red and orange. Madison County spotters reporting from Great Swamp Conservancy in Canastota predict 25% change with beautiful bright red, deep red and yellow leaves. Reports from Utica in Oneida County anticipate a little more than 20% transition this weekend, with muted shades of orange and red. In Ontario County, spotters in Norwich predict 15% change with mostly green leaves.
• Capital-Saratoga region — Fulton County spotters at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center in Northville predict 25% foliage change with some colorful areas of dark red leaves emerging. Spotters reporting from Caroga, Gloversville and Johnstown along the Fulton Montgomery Quilt Barn Square Trail predict less than 20% color change with touches of yellow and orange. Rensselaer County spotters in Rensselaer and Troy project about 20% change with red, yellow and orange leaves. Albany County spotters at Thacher State Park in Voorheesville project a little less than 20% change with muted yellows over the mostly green landscape. In Cohoes, spotters reporting from Cohoes Falls predict about 10% change with red, gold and yellows. Saratoga County spotters in Saratoga Springs predict more than 15% change with various hues of yellow, amber, red and orange.
