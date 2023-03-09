The Niagara Falls City Council has jumped head first into the ongoing controversy over the future of natural gas appliances in New York state.
At a Wednesday night meeting, council members voted unanimously to support a resolution introduced by Council Member Kenny Tompkins that calls on the state legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul to "pause their rush and to fully examine the real life impact their decisions will have for all New Yorkers, especially those least able to afford them."
"I worked in that industry for 32 years," Tompkins said. "I know what the cost will be for changing over to heat pumps and other technologies. It will be three- to four-times more expensive."
Tompkins' concerns over the future of natural gas appliances stems from plans tied to a sweeping climate law, approved in 2019, that requires New York state to hit key carbon emission reduction benchmarks of 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% zero-emissions electricity by 2040. By 2050, New York must hit zero net carbon emissions.
In her 2023 State of the State address, Hochul proposed a ban on fossil fuel connections in newly constructed buildings, beginning in 2025 with small buildings (expected to be three stories or less) and extending in 2028 to larger buildings (those more than three stories tall). That would mean that newly constructed home and apartment buildings, built after those dates, would not be permitted to have gas-powered appliances, including stoves, furnaces or water heaters.
The proposal would not apply to existing buildings and homes, meaning if a tenant currently has a gas stove, they would be allowed to keep it and even replace it.
The governor has also proposed a phased-in ban on the sale of new fossil fuel-powered heating equipment in New York, beginning with small buildings in 2030 and larger buildings in 2035.
Tompkins said he has concerns that bans like that would be unworkable ini Western New York with "harsh weather" and "exposed electrical infrastructure."
"I don't think (the governor's plan) has been well thought out," Tompkins said. "And it doesn't address who is going to cover the costs of these changes."
The resolution called for the council's concerns to be forwarded to Hochul and the members of the Western New York delegations in the State Senate and Assembly.
In other actions, the council approved recognizing March as "Women's History Month." It also approved contracts to upgrade the technology in the Falls Police Department's mobile command post and to purchase additional turnout gear and fire-rescue equipment for city firefighters.
The council also extended its contract with Frankie's Donuts to provide prisoner meals for the city jail.
