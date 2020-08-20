Modern Disposal will be picking up excess waste (blue) and recycling (green) carts from city residents requesting service changes starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 29.
Niagara Falls Department of Public Works continues to send out letters to residents who have approved requests for removal of the extra carts. These letters will include information explaining what the procedure for removal is, as well as providing yellow tags and zip ties to mark and indicate carts that are to be removed.
Residents are asked to prepare their extra carts as follows:
• Carts put out for removal must have the yellow tag attached to them. Carts that do not have a tag will not be removed.
• Carts must be visible and accessible.
• Carts must be at the streets edge.
• Carts (for both waste and recycling) must be empty at the time of removal.
For any questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 286-4826.
