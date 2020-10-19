LOCKPORT — The Transit Drive-In has been operating every night of the week, continued well past the normal end of the season and has thrown in a few live concerts, colorful characters walking between the cars, and a shadow cast for a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” but owner Rick Cohen is anxious that things just get back to normal.
“We’re just glad we’re able to be open and that people are still showing up and we haven’t had any of our staff get sick — that was one of my primary goals,” he said. “We’re happy to be open and we’re happy people are enjoying the theater and we just want to get past this year, and hopefully things will return to normal for next year.”
In reality, Cohen said, the popular movie viewing spot has been working at half-capacity as the goal has gone from packing them in, to maintaining social distance between cars. Snack bar sales have also fallen to about 50% of what they normally are when the drive-in is open.
“A lot of people just don’t want to go to the snack bar,” he said. “That’s understandable. We’re not going to force people to come in and buy food.”
All the same, Cohen has tried to bring a fun time to his customers, as long as its safe.
“We did about nine live concerts,” he said. “That was a lot of fun, live bands. We (also) had four pre-recorded concert events with Garth Brooks, Metallica, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown, and we have one coming up next week with Stevie Nicks.”
Cohen noted that there were no blockbuster hits coming out of the studios this past season.
“The new movies coming out are ‘Bill and Ted,’ ‘New Mutants,’ some horror stuff,” he explained. “We’re happy to play them, but this summer, we were supposed to play ‘Minions 2,’ we were supposed to play ‘Top Gun 2,’ we were supposed to play the latest ‘Fast & Furious’ movie, and all of that was pushed to next year,” Cohen said. “So, we made due with what we had and we played a lot of classic retro movies.”
“People just aren’t comfortable to go the indoor theaters right now,” Cohen continued. “If they’re comfortable coming here, that’s great. We’re going to keep our season going as long as we can. In the last 20 to 30 years, we’ve never been open full time in September and October, every night, and we’re doing that this year because we want to give people somewhere to go and something to do, but it’s nowhere near the level of business that we’re used to getting in June, July and August especially on the weekdays.”
The Transit Drive-In will be showing sports through December, hosting a disco movie night with a live band and disco movies, and planning New Years Eve fireworks.
“We’re trying to keep it as safe as we possibly can with the social distancing and the parking. Less than 50% capacity,” Cohen said. “The drive in holds 1,500 vehicles when there is no pandemic, and we’re limiting it to 650 vehicles … whether or not we make money at the end of the summer isn’t really the most important thing, right now. Our overhead is relatively low, and we’re just happy to keep the doors open.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.